Organised by the teams behind the Melbourne and Sydney Indian film festivals, the event aims to showcase Indian cinema and strengthen cultural ties with Western Australia.

The inaugural Indian Film Festival of Perth (IFFP) will be held from January 22 to 24, 2027, with actor Vidya Balan announced as the Chief Guest. She will officially open the first edition of the festival, which aims to introduce audiences in Western Australia to the diversity of Indian cinema.

Vidya Balan to open Indian Film Festival of Perth as chief guest in January 2027

The festival marks a new addition to the celebration of Indian films in Australia. It is being organised by the team behind the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) and the Indian Film Festival of Sydney (IFFS). With established platforms in Melbourne and Sydney, the Perth edition aims to expand the reach of Indian cinema, provide opportunities for filmmakers and audiences to connect, and strengthen cultural ties between India and Western Australia.

The announcement of the festival coincided with the visit of Western Australia's Premier, Hon Roger Cook MLA, to India. The initiative reflects the growing cultural and creative links between the two regions and aims to encourage further cultural exchange through cinema.

Vidya Balan, known for her work across a range of roles and narratives, has been associated with films that explore distinctive stories and women-led characters. Her participation as Chief Guest at the inaugural festival will mark the beginning of the event, which seeks to bring audiences together through Indian cinema across languages, cultures and regions.

Speaking about the announcement, Mitu Bhowmick Lange AM, Festival Director, said, “Bringing the Indian Film Festival to Perth is a very special milestone for us. Having built platforms for Indian cinema in Melbourne and Sydney, we are delighted to now bring this celebration to Western Australia and connect with a new community of audiences and film lovers. Cinema has a remarkable ability to bring people together, transcend borders and create a deeper understanding of one another. We are thrilled to welcome Vidya Balan as the Chief Guest for our inaugural edition, and we look forward to creating a festival that celebrates the extraordinary diversity of Indian storytelling while building meaningful cultural connections between India and Western Australia.”

Through its first edition, the Indian Film Festival of Perth aims to establish a platform for Indian cinema in Western Australia and bring together film enthusiasts, filmmakers and members of the creative community. The programme will showcase stories from across Indian languages, genres and perspectives, while providing opportunities for discussions, collaborations and cultural exchange.

The festival's launch adds another platform for Indian cinema in Australia, with the organisers looking to build connections between audiences and the film industry while highlighting the range of stories emerging from India.

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