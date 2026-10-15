Yami Gautam Dhar, who was recently in the news for winning the National Award for Article 370 (2024), will be seen on the big screen in Nayyi Navelli. It releases tomorrow, Friday, October 16, and has caught attention thanks to the horror comedy genre, entertaining trailer and casting of Yami. Earlier this week, the makers completed the censor process and in this article, Bollywood Hungama will exclusively focus on the same.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC censors 57 seconds of Yami Gautam Dhar’s dialogue in Nayyi Navelli; inserts disclaimer in visuals of masala eating

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed Nayyi Navelli with a U/A 16+ certificate. However, they asked for a few minor changes. The Examining Committee (EC) of the CBFC asked the makers to redraft the opening disclaimer. The disclaimer now consists of the fact that the film is a work of fiction and that the makers abide by the rules.

A visual in the climax was 'suitably modified' while at the same time, the background music was also asked to be 'suitably modified'. Similarly, a dialogue of Mohini (Yami Gautam Dhar) was also asked to be 'suitably modified, wherever it occurred'. As a result, 57 seconds of her dialogue was censored.

Moreover, a static was added in the visual of masala eating, wherever it occurred. Lastly, the makers were asked to add anti-drug disclaimer in the beginning of the film.

Once these changes were made, Nayyi Navelli was passed by the CBFC on October 12. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 138.00 minutes. In other words, Nayyi Navelli is 2 hours and 18 minutes long.

Besides Yami Gautam Dhar, Nayyi Navelli also stars Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar and others.

Also Read: Yami Gautam Dhar seeks blessings at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir ahead of Nayyi Navelli release

More Pages: Nayyi Navelli Box Office Collection

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