The much awaited film Jailer 2 finally released today and has opened on a great note. The first film was highly remembered not just for superstar Rajinikanth's massy performance, songs and elevation moments but also for its various special appearances. The same continues in Jailer 2 as well. However, there's one more exciting cameo this time, that too by none other than Hrithik Roshan. Warning: Spoilers ahead.

BREAKING: Jailer 2 ends with the promise of third part; Hrithik Roshan’s massy special appearance has a Chulbul Pandey connection (Spoilers ahead)

There were reports already floating pre-release that Hrithik will be seen in Jailer 2. The reports turned out to be true. Hrithik appears at a crucial juncture in the film and helps out Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, played by Rajinikanth. He plays a cool, suave character named Roddy. Roddy confesses that Tiger helped him out 20 years ago and hence, he's forever indebted to him. Hrithik also speaks Tamil and it makes for a great watch.

Interestingly, Hrithik Roshan tucks his sunglasses behind his shirt collar, instantly reminding one of Chulbul Pandey (Salman Khan) and his signature style in the Dabangg series.

And that's not all. Hrithik also wears his sunglasses in typical Rajinikanth style, right in front of the superstar himself. The moment is sure to send audiences into a frenzy in cinemas.

Jailer 3 loading soon

Jailer's first part ended in such a manner that it didn't give any indication that a sequel is in the offing. However, Jailer 2 clearly ends with the promise that Jailer 3 is definitely coming. The last scene of the film features Vijay Sethupathi, which again, will be lapped up by the masses.

Also Read: Jailer 2 Hindi release: Makers clarify Rajinikanth-starrer will hit theatres on October 15; say, “There has been no change”

More Pages: Jailer 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.