Actor Varun Sharma, who was all set to star in the upcoming action thriller Naam – To Live Is War, and the makers Utsav Entertainment have arrived at a mutual understanding regarding the collaboration, keeping in view existing professional commitments and scheduling considerations.

Varun Sharma and makers of Naam – To Live Is War part ways amid scheduling commitments

Due to Varun’s existing professional commitments and scheduling considerations, accommodating the project at this time has become challenging. Following thoughtful discussions and careful consideration, both the actor and the makers have mutually agreed on a practical course of action, keeping their respective professional commitments in mind.

The actor and the makers share, “We were genuinely looking forward to this collaboration and exploring the opportunity to work together. However, given the existing professional commitments and scheduling considerations, we felt it was best to take a considered and practical decision at this stage. While things may not align this time, we hope to find an opportunity to collaborate in the future when circumstances are more conducive. We wish the entire team the very best and hope the film receives immense love and success.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Himesh Reshammiya to compose music for Veer Pahariya’s Naam – To Live Is War; reunites with Mahesh Bhatt after 16 years

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