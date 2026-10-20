One of the most awaited films of 2027, Naam - To Live Is War, has just got bigger. Presented by Mahesh Bhatt, the film was announced in June and stars Veer Pahariya in the lead. Varun Sharma of Fukrey fame will be seen playing a negative role for the first time in his career. Last week, the makers announced that Prashant Narayanan, Vijayant Kohli and Shefali Bagga had joined the cast. Now, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that another prominent name has come on board – Himesh Reshammiya.

EXCLUSIVE: Himesh Reshammiya to compose music for Veer Pahariya’s Naam – To Live Is War; reunites with Mahesh Bhatt after 16 years

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Naam - To Live Is War is an intense film and the makers wanted someone who could do musical justice to its subject and theme. They felt Himesh Reshammiya would be the right choice. Himesh was impressed with the film's plot and the passion of the team and hence, he readily came on board. He was also excited about collaborating with Mahesh Bhatt after a long time.”

Interestingly, Himesh Reshammiya and Mahesh Bhatt go back a long way. Himesh composed the song 'Soorat Pe Teri Pyar Aave' for Footpath (2003), starring Aftab Shivdasani and Emraan Hashmi. Mahesh Bhatt was associated with the film as a writer. Later, Mahesh Bhatt wrote the story and screenplay of Kajraare (2010), which starred Himesh Reshammiya in the lead. Himesh also composed and sang all the songs of the film.

Naam - To Live Is War, hence, marks their reunion after nearly 16 years. Although they haven't collaborated during this period, the mutual respect has remained intact. After the release of Himesh Reshammiya's 2014 mystery thriller The Xposé, he revealed in an interview with The Times of India that Mahesh Bhatt had personally called to congratulate him. Himesh had said, “Bhatt sahab called to congratulate me and that was an emotional moment for me. His praise means a lot.”

Himesh Reshammiya is on a roll. Besides Naam - To Live Is War, he has several interesting films in his pipeline, including Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya, the Emraan Hashmi-starrer Gunmaaster G9, Anil Sharma's Arjun Naga and Vikram Bhatt's horror film, 1920: Cold Winter.

The source further revealed, “Like these upcoming films, the music rights of Naam - To Live Is War have also been acquired by Himesh Reshammiya's music label, Himesh Reshammiya Melodies.”

Coming back to Naam - To Live Is War, the film is presented by Mahesh Bhatt under Utsav Entertainment and Productions. Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, it is produced by Utsav Upadhyay and Riddhi Chawda.

Naam - To Live Is War marks Veer Pahariya's third film after the Akshay Kumar-Sara Ali Khan co-starrer Sky Force (2025) and the recently released romantic comedy Prem Keetanu (2026).

Also Read: Himesh Reshammiya, Shilpa Rao, Anu Malik and others to perform at Bollywood Music Project’s 10th anniversary in Mumbai

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