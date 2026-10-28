Sudhir Mishra SLAMS IndiGo after luggage containing his medicines is left behind in Delhi: “Extremely disappointing and frustrating”

National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhir Mishra has expressed disappointment with IndiGo after his luggage was left behind in Delhi during his journey to Dharamshala. The director shared the experience on X on October 28, explaining that the missing bag contained his medicines and other essentials.

Sudhir Mishra SLAMS IndiGo after luggage containing his medicines is left behind in Delhi: “Extremely disappointing and frustrating”

Mishra said he was informed about the baggage issue after arriving in Dharamshala. According to his post, he was later told that the luggage would be sent to him via Chandigarh and was expected to arrive by the evening.

Taking to X, the filmmaker wrote, “I’ve come to Dharamshala for the next few days, flying @IndiGo6E from Delhi. Upon arrival, I was told my luggage had been left behind in Delhi. Now I’m told it’ll reach me via Chandigarh by evening. All my medicines and essentials are in that bag. Extremely disappointing and frustrating.”

Following Mishra's post, IndiGo responded on X and apologised for the inconvenience. The airline said it had arranged priority delivery of his baggage.

I've come to Dharamshala for the next few days, flying @IndiGo6E from Delhi. Upon arrival, I was told my luggage had been left behind in Delhi. Now I'm told it'll reach me via Chandigarh by evening. All my medicines and essentials are in that bag. Extremely disappointing and frustrating. @IndiGo6E — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) October 28, 2026

Sudhir Mishra's upcoming film project

Mishra is known for directing films such as Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Dharavi. In 2026, he is also working on a film tentatively titled Gandhi and My Mother, featuring Manoj Bajpayee as Mahatma Gandhi and produced by Anubhav Sinha. Waheeda Rehman is also part of the project.

The film reportedly focuses on a lesser-known 21-day period around India's Independence. Further details about the project are awaited.

Also Read: Manoj Bajpayee to play Mahatma Gandhi for the first time in Sudhir Mishra’s next

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