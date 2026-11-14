Directed and written by Abhay Pannu, the film will be produced by YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani under Aditya Chopra’s guidance

Yash Raj Films (YRF) is set to venture into a new genre with its first-ever horror film, featuring Varun Dhawan in the lead role. The production house has announced March 31, 2028, as the worldwide theatrical release date for the untitled project, which will be directed by Rocket Boys fame Abhay Pannu.

Varun Dhawan to star in Yash Raj Films’ first-ever horror film, set to release on March 31, 2028

Known for backing films across genres such as romance, action, drama, comedy and thrillers, YRF is now expanding its cinematic portfolio with a theatrical horror feature. The upcoming film aims to bring the production house’s signature scale, filmmaking approach and cinematic vision to a horror experience designed specifically for the big screen.

The project is being developed under the guidance of Aditya Chopra, while YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani will serve as its producer. With this film, the banner is entering theatrical horror for the first time, marking a new addition to its diverse filmography.

Abhay Pannu, who gained recognition for his work on the series Rocket Boys, will not only direct the film but has also written its screenplay. The project marks his debut as a director in the theatrical feature film space. Through this collaboration, YRF continues its approach of working with emerging and unconventional storytellers while exploring different narratives within mainstream Indian cinema.

For Varun Dhawan, the film marks his second collaboration with Yash Raj Films and will see him take on a genre that is different from several of his previous projects. The actor will headline the horror feature, placing him in a new cinematic space as he explores the genre under Pannu's direction.

While the makers have not yet revealed the film's title or additional details about its storyline and cast, the announcement of its release date gives audiences a glimpse of YRF's upcoming plans. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide on March 31, 2028.

With Varun Dhawan leading the project and Abhay Pannu making his theatrical directorial debut, YRF's first horror outing is among the banner's upcoming ventures to watch out for.

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