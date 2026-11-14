Bollywood Hungama has been at the forefront of reporting developments surrounding the India release of Godzilla Minus Zero. In September, we spoke exclusively to Kamal Gianchandani, Chief Business Planning & Strategy at PVR INOX Limited and CEO of PVR INOX Pictures Limited, who confirmed that the much-awaited Japanese film would release in India. On November 11, we spoke to Nayana Bijli, Lead – Distribution, Licensing & Content Acquisition, PVR INOX Pictures Limited, who confirmed that Godzilla Minus Zero will indeed release in India on November 20.

BREAKING: Most violent Godzilla film ever, Godzilla Minus Zero NOT rated ‘A’ in India despite R rating overseas; CBFC grants U/A 16+ certificate

We have now learned that the censor process of Godzilla Minus Zero is complete. As per the website of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the Japanese monster flick has received a U/A 16+ rating on November 13.

Interestingly, Godzilla Minus Zero received an R rating and equivalent adult classifications across most major international markets, including the USA, UK, Australia, etc., marking a rare departure for a major theatrical Godzilla entry. The R rating generated significant excitement among core fans, horror enthusiasts, and cinephiles. Fans largely celebrated the rating as proof that the makers have gone all out with the depiction of violence. With Godzilla Minus Zero not receiving an 'A' certificate in India, it now remains to be seen if the CBFC has passed the film without cuts or censored the disturbing shots.

In fact, it has often happened that films that are allowed to be consumed for the under 18 population gets a harsher rating in India. A recent example was The Devil Wears Prada 2. In most countries, it was allowed to be seen for audiences of all ages. However, in India, it was passed with an 'A' rating, shocking moviegoers. Many argued that it should have got a clean 'U' rating from the CBFC.

The length of Godzilla Minus Zero, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 137.25 minutes. In other words, the film is 2 hours, 17 minutes and 35 seconds long. It'll have a release in IMAX screens in India as well.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Godzilla Minus Zero to FINALLY release in India on November 20; PVR INOX Pictures’ Nayana Bijli confirms IMAX release

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.