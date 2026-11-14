EXCLUSIVE: Amit Sadh makes SHOCKING confession: “I don’t know why certain filmmakers and casting directors are UPSET with me and why they don’t give me work”

Amit Sadh has developed a loyal following thanks to his dashing looks, impressive acting talent and outspoken, no-nonsense personality off-screen. In recent years, he has won appreciation for his performances in acclaimed projects like Breathe, Avrodh: The Siege Within and Jeet Ki Zid. The actor is now gearing up for the theatrical release of his upcoming film, Pratap. Interestingly, this marks his first film in a significant role in eight years to receive a proper theatrical release, the last being Gold (2018).

EXCLUSIVE: Amit Sadh makes SHOCKING confession: “I don’t know why certain filmmakers and casting directors are UPSET with me and why they don’t give me work”

While speaking to Amit Sadh, one can sense that he has a deep understanding about filmmaking as well. Hence, we asked him if he has a dream to make a film. Amit Sadh, in style, replied, “I have no such dream at present. My only hope is that Pratap should work. Warna jo dream leke aaye the Mumbai, woh falter ho jaayega (laughs).”

He added, “On a serious note, as a creative person, you can do anything. You just need to find the right voice at the right time. Right now, I just want to do some great work and get more work. A lot of people tell me, ‘We don’t get to see you enough (in films and shows)’. Lekin main parda laga ke ghar pe nahin baitha hoon. I know the audience wants to see me. I really hope filmmakers and casting directors finally wake up and give me more work. I don’t know why they are so upset with me and why they don’t give me work. I want to work. As an actor, I am ready to do so. And I hope Pratap changes all that for me.”

He signed off by stating, “Main haarne waala insaan nahin hoon. Main haarne aaya hi nahin hoon! You know me, I am a fighter. I am a gladiator. Ladte rahoonga (laughs).”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Amit Sadh expresses CONCERN for his co-star Tiger Shroff after shocking firing incident: “He has my wishes and prayers”

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