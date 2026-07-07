Vardhaan Puri has opened up about his deep affection for the monsoon season, describing it as a time filled with nostalgia, adventure and unforgettable memories. For the actor, every spell of rain brings back cherished moments with family, thrilling outdoor experiences and memorable shoots that have left a lasting impression on him.

Vardhaan Puri calls monsoon ‘The most cinematic season’; recalls cherished childhood memories

Looking back at his childhood, Vardhaan fondly remembered how rainy days often meant unexpected holidays and precious family time. He shared, "The most exciting and happiest time was when we used to get a call from school saying, 'Don't come because everything is flooded.' That day would automatically become a movie day and a stay-at-home-with-family day. My parents didn't have to go to work, my grandmother would be home, my dadu's shoot would get cancelled because everything was flooded, and my sister Sachi and I would spend the most amazing, cozy time together. We would enjoy hot bhajiyas while the adults had delicious adhrak chai, and Sachi and I would have hot chocolate with marshmallows. I remember that being one of my most amazing memories."

Even today, the actor enjoys making the most of the rainy season in his own way. Whether it is taking long drives, listening to music or embracing the outdoors, he believes the monsoon is best experienced wholeheartedly. Sharing his ideal rainy-day routine, he said, "I'm the kind of person who loves stepping out in the rain, but I don't even mind watching it from the comfort of my balcony. My ideal monsoon day when I'm not shooting is going for a really long drive, listening to my favourite A. R. Rahman Sahab playlist and humming along while driving. I also enjoy playing sports in the rain, going for a run on the beach, and even swimming in a pool, lake or river while it's raining. Just last year I was in Pahalgam during the monsoons and had the best time trekking and going on horse rides in stormy weather while everyone else stayed back in their hotels. I truly love my love story with the monsoons."

Rain has also become an important element in several of Vardhaan's film projects, enhancing both the storytelling and the visual appeal of his scenes. Speaking about his experiences on set, he said, "During Yeh Saali Aashiqui, it was raining cats and dogs in Delhi while we were shooting, and it added so much to the atmosphere. It helped us actors perform and created a beautiful visual design for the scene. On Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story, Aseq and my upcoming film, a love story, all of which have been shot in England, the rains played such a pivotal character. Shooting in the rain is always amazing. It's so much fun, it makes everything look so dramatic, and the camera simply loves water. Anything that's cinematic excites me, and there's nothing more cinematic than the rains. I absolutely love the monsoons."

The actor also recalled an unforgettable shoot in Brazil that took an unexpected turn when heavy showers transformed the production schedule. He shared, "I was in Brazil shooting for a brand. It was planned as a completely dry shoot, but suddenly it started raining. Our director Ricardo, who is one of the biggest ad filmmakers in the world, decided to go with God's plan instead of changing locations. Everything was altered into a rain setup. We shot in the rain without any preparation, and thanks to the incredible crew and my co-actor, we completed a five-day schedule in just about three days. Whenever the rain became too heavy, we'd pause to protect the cameras, and those little breaks became the best moments. I realised that when everyone is standing under limited umbrellas, people naturally come closer. By the end of the shoot, we had all become one big happy family. The rains truly brought us closer together."

For Vardhaan, the monsoon is far more than a change in weather. From cosy family gatherings during childhood to adventurous trips and memorable film shoots across the world, he believes the rains have a unique way of bringing people together and creating moments that stay with them forever. His experiences reflect how the season symbolises warmth, spontaneity, togetherness and the simple joy of embracing life's unexpected moments.

Also Read : Vardhaan Puri praises Obsession; says, “The film industry has been hit by a storm”

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