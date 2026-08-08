The Viral Fever (TVF) has announced its entry into Marathi cinema with its first Marathi film, Bayangi: Palaychi Nahi, Talaychi, Announced on August 8, 2026, the film is described as a supernatural comedy thriller inspired by one of Maharashtra’s intriguing folklores. With supernatural elements, humour and an unusual premise, the film brings together a promising cast and creative team.

TVF announces first Marathi film Bayangi: Palaychi Nahi, Talaychi

Set against the backdrop of the Konkan region, Bayangi: Palaychi Nahi, Talaychi revolves around the folklore of Bayangi, a supernatural spirit believed to be trapped inside a coconut. According to the folklore, the spirit can bring prosperity to its owner. However, the promise of wealth comes with a dangerous condition.

The story follows four bachelors who unexpectedly come across a Bayangi and begin believing that they have found a shortcut to a luxurious life. Their excitement soon takes a darker turn when they discover that every wish they make, whether big or small, comes with a terrifying price. What begins as an opportunity to change their lives gradually turns into a dangerous situation.

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Produced by TVF Motion Pictures, the film is directed by Abhay Raut, who previously directed Gullak Season 5. The film features Amey Wagh in the lead role, with Hardeek Joshi, Manmeet Pem and Avinash Khedekar in pivotal roles.

With its combination of supernatural folklore and quirky humour, Bayangi marks a new direction for TVF as it ventures into Marathi films. The announcement comes at a busy time for the production house, which has released nine shows in 2026, including Gullak Season 5, Sapne Vs. Everyone Season 2, Aspirants Season 3, Hello Bachhon Season 1 and Space Gen: Chandrayaan Season 1. TVF has also announced projects such as Vvan and College Fest.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Siddhaarth Mishra on reuniting with TVF through Gullak Season 5, “The hallmark of TVF is its direction and writing”

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