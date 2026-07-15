Actor Siddhaarth Mishra, who plays Dr. Prithvi Datta in TVF’s Gullak Season 5, has spoken about returning to work with TVF, calling the show’s direction and writing its two strongest pillars. The fifth season of Gullak released earlier this month to a positive response for its family dynamics and its ensemble of characters.

EXCLUSIVE: Siddhaarth Mishra on reuniting with TVF through Gullak Season 5, “The hallmark of TVF is its direction and writing”

Mishra has worked with TVF previously, having made his debut in Pitchers season 2 before also appearing in Half CA. While he acknowledged similarities between his past characters and Dr. Prithvi, he pointed out a key difference in the Gullak role.

He said, “Dr. Prithvi is a part of the same universe, who has it all according to the world. His biggest flaw is his conceit or arrogance. And here, he is all set to lose what is the most important facet of life, love.”

On reuniting with TVF for the series, Mishra said the experience had been a highlight for him. He said, “The hallmark of TVF is its direction and writing. Both are the two pillars on which actors get a runway to fly. Abhay Raut (director) is the most compassionate, soft but highly efficient and assertive in conveying his vision. He tactfully gets the performance out of his actor without ever making them feel inept or insecure. While Vidit Tripathi's (writer) understanding of small towns and its characters across strata is so perfect that it reflects in his writing.”

Most of his scenes in the show are with co-stars Helly Shah and Anant Joshi, whom Mishra praised for their preparation ahead of the shoot. He said, “Since we had multiple readings before going on the floors, we were quite familiarised with each other and our characters. Both of them are such terrific actors that by the time we went on set, it was all about finding the truth of the moment and exploration.”

Gullak 5 also stars Helly Shah and Anant Joshi in key roles and is currently streaming exclusively on Sony LIV.

Also Read: TVF founder Arunabh Kumar receives praise from Gullak cast: Sunita Rajwar says, “Success and time have not changed him”; Jameel Khan adds, “He knows how to build a team”

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