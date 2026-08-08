Avika Gor, who rose to fame as Anandi in the popular television show Balika Vadhu, has been hospitalised after being diagnosed with dengue. The actor had been battling a high fever for five days before she was admitted to the hospital. Her husband, Milind Chandwani, shared an update on her health and requested fans to keep her in their prayers as she recovers.

Avika Gor hospitalised with Dengue after five days of high fever

On Friday, Milind shared a video on Instagram in which he revealed that Avika had been admitted the previous night. He also spoke about how she continued to fulfil her professional commitments despite suffering from a high fever.

He said, “Avika has been in the hospital since last night. She has had a fever of 103–104 degrees for the past five days. And guess what she did during those five days? She first went to a project where two days of shooting were still pending. She performed so well despite having a 104-degree fever that they managed to wrap up the shoot in just one day. Then she came back and got a two-day break. She spent the entire day in bed, taking medicines, unable to move or even eat properly. But because she had made a commitment, she travelled to Delhi with the same fever and shot an ad. She also got herself tested before that. When she returned to Mumbai, we checked the report and it showed dengue. I told her many times that the producers would understand and that we could postpone it, but she kept saying, ‘Someone will suffer a loss, someone’s time will be wasted, someone’s money will be lost. I don’t want that. I’ll do as much as I can.’”

Milind also spoke about Avika’s dedication towards her profession and her consideration for other people’s time and resources. “I have never understood where someone gets so much love for their work from. The amount of respect she has for her craft and the value she places on other people’s time and resources, I don’t think many people in this industry do that. Anyway, I request all of you to please keep her in your prayers. I am proud of you, Avika,” he said.

Avika began her acting career as a child artist with the 2007 television series Ssshhhh… Koi Hai. In 2008, she was cast as Anandi in Balika Vadhu, a role that brought her widespread recognition. She later appeared in shows including Sasural Simar Ka and Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardani.

Avika has also worked in Hindi and Telugu films and is currently a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Her last Telugu film appearance was in Ugly Story.

Also Read : Is Avika Gor returning to television? Cryptic post and SJ Studios visit spark fresh speculation

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