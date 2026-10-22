Amitabh Bachchan continues to host Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 and is set to reprise his role as Ashwatthama in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.

Amitabh Bachchan announced on Wednesday that he would be taking a short break after doctors advised him to rest and recover for a few days. The veteran actor shared the update on social media, apologising to his followers and indicating that he might not be able to post during this period. However, he did not disclose the reason behind the medical advice.

Amitabh Bachchan takes a break from social media for a few days following medical advice

Taking to X, the Kalki 2898 AD actor wrote in Hindi, “Apologies. I seek forgiveness. I have been advised to take a few days off to rest and recover, so I am unable to write anything at the moment.” His announcement came amid recent speculation surrounding his health and retirement, both of which had attracted attention in recent weeks.

Bachchan had sparked retirement rumours last month after sharing a cryptic entry on Tumblr. However, he subsequently clarified that the post did not indicate that he was stepping away from his acting career and that he had simply been going to sleep for the night.

Amitabh Bachchan's Upcoming Projects And Television Commitments

Despite the latest update, Bachchan continues to have projects lined up across films and television. The actor is set to return as Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin's upcoming sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, alongside Prabhas and Kamal Haasan. He is also continuing his association with television as the host of the current season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Earlier this month, Bachchan appeared less energetic than usual during an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. He skipped his customary opening monologue while standing at the centre of the stage and explained that he had suffered a fall on the set the previous day. Pointing towards his left knee, the actor addressed the incident and reassured the audience about the situation. He initially remained seated while delivering his opening remarks before getting back on his feet to host the contestants.

The actor's health had also drawn attention in May, when reports claimed that he had been admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. According to those reports, however, the visit was for his routine monthly health check-up, and he returned home the same day.

While Bachchan has now confirmed that he has been advised to take a few days off, he has not shared further details about his condition. His latest announcement suggests that he will be reducing his social media activity temporarily while following the recommendation to rest and recover.

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