The founder Bunty Walia has confirmed that the sessions will remain suspended until adequate security protocols are in place.

In the aftermath of the shooting incident involving Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, All Stars Football Club has put its regular Sunday football sessions on hold indefinitely. The decision comes amid heightened security concerns surrounding celebrities who participate in the club’s weekend matches.

Tiger Shroff Shooting Case: All Stars Football Club suspends Sunday football sessions indefinitely amid security concerns

The club’s founder, Bunty Walia, confirmed the development after cancelling the session scheduled for October 25. Speaking to News18 Showsha, Walia said the decision had been taken as a precautionary measure until the necessary security arrangements could be established. “Yes, for the time being, until we get the security protocols in place," he was quoted telling the portal.

The notice issued by the club does not specify a deadline for the suspension, indicating that the sessions will remain on hold until further notice. Walia has also reportedly been in discussions with the management and authorities to review and improve the security measures. There is currently no confirmed timeline for when the Sunday football matches will resume.

Tiger Shroff Shooting Incident Raises Security Concerns

The development follows the firing incident reported on the evening of October 18, 2026, in Mumbai’s Juhu area, when Tiger Shroff was targeted as his car was leaving a football venue. The incident raised concerns about the security of the actor and others associated with the gathering.

According to reports, multiple rounds were fired at the vehicle, with the attack reportedly targeting the side where Shroff was seated. The actor escaped serious injury, although his driver sustained a gunshot wound to the hand and a bystander was also reportedly injured. Shroff was said to have taken his injured staff member to Nanavati Hospital following the incident.

The shooting prompted a police investigation involving multiple state units. Reports subsequently indicated that several suspects had been detained across different states in connection with the case. Investigators have also reportedly examined possible links to organised crime, including claims of responsibility attributed to individuals associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate.

The incident has brought renewed attention to the security arrangements surrounding film personalities, particularly at public venues and informal gatherings where celebrities may be present. The suspension of the football sessions appears to be a precautionary step while the club works towards establishing appropriate protocols.

For now, All Stars Football Club’s regular Sunday matches remain suspended, with the resumption dependent on the implementation of security measures. The club has not announced a date for the return of the sessions.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff’s spokesperson DENIES reports of actor’s statement to Mumbai Police: “This news is completely untrue”

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