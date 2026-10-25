The actor was shot at by three people riding a motorcycle on October 18 in Mumbai

Reports claiming that Tiger Shroff has given a statement to a team of Mumbai Police’s crime branch following the firing incident on Sunday, October 18, have been denied by the actor’s spokesperson, who has termed the news false.

Tiger Shroff’s spokesperson DENIES reports of actor’s statement to Mumbai Police: “This news is completely untrue”

Some news portals had reported that Tiger Shroff was in deep shock after he was allegedly shot at and had told the police that he did not have enmity with anyone. The reports suggested that the actor had shared these details with the Mumbai Police’s crime branch following the incident. However, his spokesperson has categorically rejected the claims, clarifying that Tiger has not made any such statement.

“This news is completely untrue. Tiger has not made any such statement. No such thing has happened,” Tiger Shroff’s spokesperson said.

The clarification comes amid reports circulating about the actor’s alleged reaction to the incident. The spokesperson has made it clear that the statement attributed to Tiger is not genuine and that the reported interaction, as described in these reports, did not take place.

Tiger was shot at by three people riding a motorcycle on October 18 in Mumbai’s Juhu locality while the actor was leaving a venue in his car. The actor escaped unhurt but his driver and a bystander got injured in the firing. Three alleged suspects were soon arrested after the incident.

Also Read: No football, no gym, no restaurants? Tiger Shroff shooting raises a FRIGHTENING question: Are Bollywood stars becoming PRISONERS of their own fame?

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