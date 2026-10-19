He said that the Mumbai Police are coordinating with other states and central agencies to track down these accused allegedly operating from different locations.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that the Mumbai Police have identified specific individuals in connection with the firing incident targeting Tiger Shroff in Juhu and that arrests are expected soon. Speaking to the media on Monday, October 19, a day after the incident, Fadnavis said investigative agencies had secured leads and were coordinating with authorities in other states and the Central Government to track down those allegedly involved.

Tiger Shroff Firing Incident: CM Devendra Fadnavis confirms that accused have been identified; assures that arrests will be made soon

Addressing the incident, the Chief Minister said, "This is a very serious and condemnable matter. The Mumbai Police have taken it with the utmost seriousness. They have obtained certain clues, based on which they are currently working, and specific individuals have already been identified. These people will be arrested very soon. Furthermore, we will track down their masterminds who remain in hiding and issue orders from afar. It is important to note that none of these individuals operate from within Maharashtra; those who do operate from within the state have already been arrested. These perpetrators are operating from outside Maharashtra, or even from outside the country. By coordinating with the states from which they operate, and with the assistance of the Central Government regarding those operating from abroad, we will track them down and take strict action against them. I reiterate: these are cowardly individuals. They attempt to strike from the shadows, but their efforts will be thwarted."

#WATCH | Nagpur: Regarding the firing on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "This is a very serious and condemnable matter. The Mumbai Police have taken it with the utmost seriousness. They have obtained certain clues, based on which they are currently working, and specific individuals have already been identified. These people will be arrested very soon. Furthermore, we will track down their masterminds who remain in hiding and issue orders from afar. It is important to note that none of these individuals operate from within Maharashtra; those who do operate from within the state have already been arrested. These perpetrators are operating from outside Maharashtra, or even from outside the country. By coordinating with the states from which they operate, and with the assistance of the Central Government regarding those operating from abroad, we will track them down and take strict action against them. I reiterate: these are cowardly individuals. They attempt to strike from the shadows, but their efforts will be thwarted." — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2026



The shooting took place on Sunday evening, October 18, when Shroff was reportedly returning from a football session. Near Pushpa Narsee Park in Juhu, unidentified assailants allegedly arrived on a motorcycle and fired multiple rounds at his vehicle.

The actor reportedly escaped direct bullet injuries, although shattered glass left him with cuts on his chest and arm. His driver, Firdosh, sustained a gunshot wound to his left arm, while an autorickshaw driver in the vicinity was also injured. Both were taken to Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle for treatment and were reported to be stable.

An FIR has been registered against three unidentified accused under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. The Mumbai Police have reportedly formed 15 specialised investigation teams to examine CCTV footage, trace the assailants’ movements and gather evidence.

Investigators are also examining unverified social media claims purportedly linking the incident to the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate. The alleged connection has not been established, and the investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Shroff’s residence late on Sunday night to check on the actor following the shooting. The police continue to investigate the case as authorities work to identify and apprehend those responsible.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff Shooting Incident: Mumbai Police register FIR against 3 unknown accused, form 15 teams to trace shooters

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.