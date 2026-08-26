Prime Video has unveiled the trailer of its upcoming Hindi Original series The Revolutionaries, offering a glimpse into its period setting and the four young revolutionaries at the centre of the story. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the series is inspired by Sanjeev Sanyal's book Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom.

The Revolutionaries trailer: Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Pratibha Ranta lead armed resistance against British Raj

The series stars Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada in the lead roles, with Jason Shah, Paoli Dam and Tota Roy Chowdhury in key roles. The Revolutionaries will premiere on Prime Video on September 11, 2026.

The Revolutionaries Trailer Focuses On Four Freedom Fighters

The trailer introduces Bhuvan Bam as Rash Behari Bose, Rohit Saraf as Sachindra Nath Sanyal, Pratibha Ranta as Pratibha Lahiri and Gurfateh Pirzada as Bagha Jatin. The four characters come together in the fight against British rule, with Jason Shah's General Dyer emerging as a key threat.

The trailer combines action sequences with the personal stories of the revolutionaries, exploring themes of friendship, conviction and sacrifice. The series follows their decision to take up armed resistance while facing the risks that come with challenging the British Raj.

Bhuvan Bam On Playing Rash Behari Bose

Bhuvan Bam said he was drawn to the project because it explores a lesser-known side of India's freedom struggle. Speaking about his character, he said, “What excited me about The Revolutionaries was that it isn't a conventional freedom-fighter drama. It's a story about four young heroes fighting for what they believe in, while navigating conflicts and a brotherhood forged in blood.”

Bam also described Rash Behari Bose as a master of disguise who infiltrated British camps. He added that the limited archival material available on Bose gave him room to approach the character through instinct.

Rohit Saraf On Portraying Sachindra Nath Sanyal

Rohit Saraf said playing Sachindra Nath Sanyal pushed him into unfamiliar territory, both physically and emotionally. He was particularly drawn to the contrast between Sanyal's innocence and his strong political conviction.

“While it is an honor to portray a real-life hero from India’s fight for freedom, what stayed with me was his childlike innocence paired with an unshakeable conviction,” Saraf said.

The actor also revealed that the role involved intensive training as he prepared to portray the revolutionary.

Pratibha Ranta Brings Pratibha Lahiri To Screen

Pratibha Ranta plays Pratibha Lahiri, a young woman attempting to find her voice within a largely male-dominated world. Ranta said the character's struggle was one of the aspects that attracted her to the role.

“Pratibha Lahiri is a young, progressive woman fighting to be heard in a world shaped by men, and that struggle still feels relevant today,” she said.

Ranta added that the team wanted to keep the character grounded rather than portray her as larger than life.

Gurfateh Pirzada Steps Into The Role Of Bagha Jatin

Gurfateh Pirzada plays Bagha Jatin, another revolutionary at the centre of the series. The actor said the project introduced him to a lesser-known chapter of India's history.

“What stayed with me about Bagha Jatin was his quiet strength, controlled aggression, and the weight behind every word he spoke,” Pirzada said.

He also noted that Advani wanted the series to have a young, fast-paced and action-driven tone rather than follow the conventional approach to period dramas.

When And Where To Watch The Revolutionaries

Created and directed by Nikkhil Advani, The Revolutionaries is produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under Emmay Entertainment. The series is written by Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, Akshita Wadhwana, Shobhit Narang and Rutvi Mehta.

The Revolutionaries will premiere on September 11, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video. The series will be available in Hindi, with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali, along with English and other international subtitles.

Also Read: The Revolutionaries: T-Series releases ‘Jai Durga’ devotional anthem ahead of Prime Video series premiere

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