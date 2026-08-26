Actor and sports entrepreneur Abhishek Bachchan marked the opening day of the inaugural European T20 Premier League (ETPL) 2026 by sharing a picture from the ground alongside the league trophy.

Abhishek Bachchan marks European T20 Premier League 2026 opening day

Bachchan, who is also a co-founder and co-owner of the league, posted the image on social media with a brief caption, “Here we go! European T20 League,” as the tournament officially got underway on Wednesday, August 26.

European T20 Premier League Begins With Opening Fixture

The inaugural season began with Rotterdam Dockers taking on Amsterdam Flames in the opening match in Voorburg. The fixture was scheduled for 6:45 PM IST, marking the start of a new professional T20 competition in Europe.

The opening game is part of a series of matches being staged in Voorburg this week. The league brings together teams from across Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands as it looks to establish a professional T20 cricket structure in the region.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Abhishek Bachchan Co-Owns ETPL

Bachchan has co-founded and co-owns the European T20 Premier League with Saurav Banerjee, Priyanka Kaul and Dhiraj Malhotra, partners at Rules Global. The league is a joint venture between Cricket Ireland and Rules Global and is being developed in partnership with Cricket Ireland, Cricket Scotland and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association.

The venture marks another major step in Bachchan's involvement in sports beyond his acting career. He has previously been involved in sports ownership across disciplines including kabaddi and football in India.

With ETPL, Bachchan and his partners are looking to build a professional T20 club competition in Europe, where the sport has traditionally had a smaller commercial and professional footprint compared with established cricketing markets.

Bachchan Shares First Glimpse From ETPL

His opening-day post offered a glimpse of the tournament finally moving from planning to action. Standing alongside the ETPL trophy, Bachchan's message marked the beginning of the league's first season as the opening fixture got underway.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan attends India-Netherlands Hockey World Cup clash ahead of ETPL 2026; Rahul Dravid, Steve Waugh, Jamie Dwyer also join

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