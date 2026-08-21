T-Series has released ‘Jai Durga’, a devotional track from Prime Video’s upcoming period drama series The Revolutionaries. The song, which celebrates the different forms and power of Maa Durga, has been unveiled ahead of the festive season and is now available on major music platforms, with its music video released on the T-Series YouTube channel.

The Revolutionaries: T-Series releases ‘Jai Durga’ devotional anthem ahead of Prime Video series premiere

Composed by Shreyas Prashant Puranik, ‘Jai Durga’ features vocals by Puranik, Raja Hasan, Altamash Faridi and Divya Kumar. The lyrics have been penned by Siddharth-Garima Wahal and invoke Maa Durga in her various forms, including Shakti and Kaali Maa, while focusing on themes of strength, protection, faith and divine grace.

The music video is set against the backdrop of Durga Puja and connects the devotional track with the narrative of The Revolutionaries. The four revolutionaries are shown participating in the festivities and turning towards Maa Durga as a source of courage and conviction. Choreographed by Kruti Mahesh, the video presents the celebrations on a large scale while incorporating elements of faith and devotion.

‘Jai Durga’ brings together devotional music and the period setting of the series, with the song positioned as part of the larger world of The Revolutionaries. The track portrays Maa Durga as both a fierce and benevolent force and uses the festive setting to underline the themes of faith and rebellion explored in the series.

The Revolutionaries is created and directed by filmmaker Nikkhil Advani and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under the banner of Emmay Entertainment. The period drama is inspired by true events and is based on Sanjeev Sanyal’s bestselling book Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom.

The series has been written by Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, Akshita Wadhwana, Shobhit Narang and Rutvi Mehta. It features Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada in leading roles, with Jason Shah, Paoli Dam and Tota Roy Chowdhury in key roles.

With the release of ‘Jai Durga’, the makers have offered a musical glimpse into the world of The Revolutionaries while bringing a devotional track to audiences ahead of the festive season. The song is currently available across major music streaming platforms, while its music video can be viewed on the T-Series YouTube channel.

Also Read: Pratibha Ranta takes on fierce revolutionary role in The Revolutionaries, Director Nikkhil Advani says, “The world will see your heart and soul”

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