The series will be helmed by Shiv Rawail, the man behind the highly acclaimed The Railway Men.

Tabu joins Tunnel Men, YRF Entertainment’s Netflix series inspired by the spirit of the 2023 Uttarakhand tunnel rescue

Tabu joins Tunnel Men, YRF Entertainment’s Netflix Series, for her first Hindi original streaming series. Tunnel Men is a fictionalised drama inspired by the spirit of the 2023 Uttarakhand tunnel rescue.

Tabu joins Tunnel Men, YRF Entertainment’s Netflix series inspired by the spirit of the 2023 Uttarakhand tunnel rescue

In November 2023, the country held its breath as a long and painstaking rescue effort brought trapped workers out of a collapsed tunnel in Uttarakhand. Tunnel Men draws on the spirit of that moment, the resilience, teamwork and the hope that carried it.

Tabu’s career spans more than three decades, moving with rare ease between mainstream and independent cinema, and across Hindi and regional-language films. Her performances in Maachis and Chandni Bar earned her National Film Awards, while Maqbool, Haider and Andhadhun showcased her extraordinary range.

Her global credits include Mira Nair’s The Namesake, in which she played Ashima Ganguli, Ang Lee’s Life of Pi, and the Dune: Prophecy series, where she appeared as Sister Francesca.

Shiv Rawail, who directed The Railway Men, returns as showrunner for Tunnel Men, bringing the same human storytelling to a new tale of courage.

Tunnel Men is also the first project from Saugata Mukherjee since joining YRF Entertainment as Head of Content under CEO Akshaye Widhani. Mukherjee, a seasoned content executive, has overseen some of India’s most talked-about series, including Scam 1992, Maharani, Tabbar and Rocket Boys, with Aarya, Rocket Boys and Real Kashmir Football Club going on to receive International Emmy nominations.

The series will stream on Netflix, continuing YRF Entertainment’s creative partnership with the platform that began with The Romantics in 2023.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan to star in Yash Raj Films’ first-ever horror film, set to release on March 31, 2028

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