IFFI 2026 FULL schedule REVEALED: Panchayat Season 5, Netflix’s Pushpak Vimaan to premiere; Dhurandhar team to face audience questions; Hollywood cult classic Back To The Future to be screened on Goa’s beaches

A few days ago, we reported on some of the significant films that would be screened at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which will be held in Goa from November 20 to 28. The schedule of the festival was finally uploaded yesterday, November 17, and in this article, we’ll focus on some of the major Hindi and international films that will be screened at the festival.

IFFI 2026 FULL schedule REVEALED: Panchayat Season 5, Netflix’s Pushpak Vimaan to premiere; Dhurandhar team to face audience questions; Hollywood cult classic Back To The Future to be screened on Goa’s beaches

The opening film, Fatherland, will be screened on November 20, the first day of the festival. However, the excitement will go several notches higher on November 21. One of the biggest attractions of the day will be the screening of two episodes of Pushpak Vimaan, an upcoming Netflix crime caper created by Sudip Sharma. It stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and Barun Sobti in leading roles.

The same day, moviegoers will also get a chance to watch the first part of Dhurandhar (2025) on the big screen. Interestingly, the screening will be followed by a Q&A session with members of the film's team. However, the schedule doesn't specify who from the team will be present for the interaction. Other attractions on November 21 include Aamir Khan's much-loved classic Lagaan (2001) and Danny Boyle's cult film Trainspotting (1996), which will be screened under the 'Restored Classics' section.

On November 22, audiences can catch Ramayana and the evergreen classic Kashmir Ki Kali (1964). On November 23, the screening of Ohh My Dog will be followed by a Q&A session. The following day, November 24, delegates will get a chance to watch The Great Grand Superhero – Aliens Ka Aagman, followed by an interaction with its director.

November 25 will see the screening of Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (2026). Those who love classic Hindi cinema are also in for a treat, as Raj Khosla's CID (1956) and Yash Chopra's evergreen romantic drama Kabhi Kabhie (1976) will be screened on the same day.

On November 26, a special Q&A session will be held after the screening of Kantara: A Legend Chapter – 1 (2025). The following day, November 27, similar interactions will take place after the screenings of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond (2026) and Hanuman Ansh (2026). Yash Chopra's iconic multi-starrer Waqt (1965) will also be shown on the big screen.

But that's not all. Another major attraction on November 27 will be the screening of the first episode of Panchayat Season 5. This is expected to be a special treat for fans of the hugely popular web series, who will get a glimpse of the new season on the big screen before its premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Finally, on November 28, delegates can watch Dhurandhar The Revenge (2026), the second part of Dhurandhar.

Open-air screenings

One of the most exciting aspects of IFFI every year is its open-air screenings. This year, three venues have been selected for the same – Miramar Beach, Vagator Beach and Ravindra Bhawan Open Lawns in Margao. With two of these venues located by the beach, delegates will get a chance to enjoy some memorable films under the stars, with the cool Goan breeze adding to the experience.

Among the attractions is the acclaimed Marathi film Natsamrat (2016), starring Nana Patekar. Anupam Kher's directorial Tanvi The Great (2025), which was an official selection in the Indian Panorama category at the 56th edition of IFFI last year, will also be screened in the open.

And there's something for Hollywood fans as well. The iconic sci-fi adventure Back To The Future (1985), the acclaimed animated entertainer The Wild Robot (2024) and the live-action fantasy adventure How To Train Your Dragon (2025) are among the films that delegates can enjoy in the open air.

Exciting sessions

IFFI isn't complete without some interesting sessions featuring prominent personalities from the film industry. On November 23, Ayan Mukerji and Basil Joseph will come together for a session titled 'The Epic Genres – Mythologies, Superheroes & New Worlds'. The session promises to be particularly interesting as Ayan directed Brahmastra (2022), a fantasy adventure rooted in Indian mythology, while Basil helmed the much-loved Malayalam superhero film Minnal Murali (2021).

On November 25, legendary playback singer and Padma Bhushan recipient K S Chithra will be a part of a session titled 'Lata Mangeshkar Talk: The Voice That Echoes Forever...In the Memory of Asha Bhosle & S Janaki'. On November 26, renowned casting director Mukesh Chhabra will conduct a masterclass titled 'The Casting Magic: Auditions Unplugged'. The session is expected to offer fascinating insights into the world of casting and auditions.

Finally, November 27 will see a special celebration of three landmark Hindi films that complete 25 years in 2026 – Dil Chahta Hai (2001), Lagaan (2001) and Chandni Bar (2001). Their respective filmmakers, Farhan Akhtar, Ashutosh Gowariker and Madhur Bhandarkar, will be honoured on the occasion. Fittingly, the session has been titled 'The Legendary 25's'.

With a mix of much-awaited new releases, blockbuster entertainers, timeless classics, exclusive previews and interactive sessions, IFFI 2026 promises to offer an exciting cinematic experience for film lovers in Goa.

Also Read: PVR INOX’s Nayana Bijli opens up on distributing Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha and its CLASH with Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi: “Sometimes, these things happen. It is inevitable…”

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