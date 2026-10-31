The long-term agreement gives the music label control over the film’s audio and music video rights, amid reports of a shorter licensing arrangement.

T-Series has secured the exclusive global commercial music rights for upcoming film King for a period of 50 years. The agreement, announced through details shared by the music company, has been facilitated by Red Chillies Entertainment through Zee Music Company. The development comes amid recent industry speculation about the possibility of a shorter licensing arrangement for the film’s music.

T-Series acquires 50-Year exclusive global music rights for Shah Rukh Khan starrer King through Zee Music

According to the announcement, the deal gives T-Series exclusive commercial exploitation rights over the film’s musical assets worldwide for the next five decades. This includes its songs, music videos and associated publishing interests. The arrangement is positioned as a long-term acquisition rather than a temporary or short-duration licensing agreement.

A T-Series spokesperson clarified the nature of the deal, stating, "There is no transient licensing structure or short-term handover at play. T-Series has locked in an absolute 50-year commercial monopoly over the audio and music video rights for King. Every song, video, and publishing interest rests squarely under the T-Series banner for the long haul."

The soundtrack is expected to be among the key attractions of King, with compositions by Sachin-Jigar and background music by Anirudh Ravichander. The film is also expected to feature a musical collaboration between Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh, which has already generated curiosity around its soundtrack.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King stars Shah Rukh Khan alongside Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. The project marks the first time Shah Rukh and Suhana will share screen space as a father-daughter duo, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film.

The action spectacle is scheduled for a Christmas theatrical release. With T-Series acquiring the music rights for an extended period, the agreement places the label in charge of the film’s global music exploitation well beyond its theatrical run. The arrangement also sets the stage for the soundtrack to be monetised across platforms and formats over the coming decades.

Also Read: SCOOP: Anirudh exits Shah Rukh Khan’s King due to packed schedule; gifts SRK the theme track as Sachin-Jigar take over

More Pages: King Box Office Collection

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