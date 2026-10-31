The singer-actor defended the film based on human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, recalling the long struggle to bring the project to the screen.

Diljit Dosanjh has addressed the controversy surrounding his film Satluj during the opening day of his Aura India Tour 2026 in New Delhi. Responding to remarks about the film, the singer-actor spoke about the long effort behind bringing the project to audiences and reiterated his support for the people of Punjab. His comments come amid continued discussions around the film’s subject and its turbulent release journey.

Diljit Dosanjh addresses Satluj controversy at Delhi concert; says “Don’t teach Punjabis how to fight”

Addressing the audience, Diljit said, “I love all of you because I am an artist, bro. I am being quiet, so let me stay quiet. I support all of you. But don't teach Punjabis how to fight.” He then spoke about the film and the effort that went into making it, adding, “The film you are making fun of on stage, Jaswant Singh Khalra's film we fought for that film for a long time. I love all of you. If someone hates us, it's okay. But I love all of you.”

Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj is a biographical drama based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, with Diljit playing the central role. The film was initially titled Ghallughara and later renamed Punjab '95 before arriving under the title Satluj. Its narrative examines Khalra’s investigation into the alleged secret cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab during the early 1990s. Khalra was abducted in September 1995 and killed, with his body disposed of in the Sutlej River.

The project faced prolonged certification hurdles with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The board initially sought 21 cuts and a title change. After the makers challenged the demands and the film went through further review, the proposed edits reportedly increased to 127. The filmmakers maintained their position against releasing a heavily edited version, with planned theatrical release dates being pushed back.

In July 2026, the film was unexpectedly made available on ZEE5 under the title Satluj. However, it was removed from the platform in India within 48 hours following directions from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, according to the details surrounding its release.

Diljit’s latest comments bring renewed attention to the film’s journey and the debate surrounding its portrayal of a sensitive chapter in Punjab’s history.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour hits roadblock as Delhi Police deny permission for October 30 concert

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