Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand are gearing up to end the year with a bang, as their next King is the most discussed film of 2026. The countdown to a grand asset launch for Shah Rukh Khan's birthday is underway, which will officially kick off the actioner's marketing campaign.

SCOOP: Anirudh exits Shah Rukh Khan’s King due to packed schedule; gifts SRK the theme track as Sachin-Jigar take over

And now, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt of a major development that could leave Shah Rukh Khan and Anirudh fans with mixed emotions. Anirudh, who has earned a massive following for his electrifying background scores, has amicably parted ways with King owing to his packed schedule. A source informed Bollywood Hungama, “Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan are determined to bring King to cinemas this Christmas without any delays. However, Anirudh has been juggling multiple commitments down South, making it difficult for him to devote the time and attention that a film of this scale demands. After a cordial discussion, both parties mutually decided to part ways.” The source further revealed that the makers have now entrusted Sachin-Jigar with the responsibility of composing the film’s music and background score.

"However, Anirudh has given the Theme Track of King to Shah Rukh Khan as a mark of his respect for the megastar, and Sachin-Jigar too will be reimagining the track for the entire background score of the film. So King will still have the Anirudh touch with the theme track, but the entire score also the album, otherwise will be done by Sachin-Jigar," the source tells us.

King is touted to be the most ambitious action film of Hindi cinema, mounted on a mammoth budget as the makers are up to deliver a never-before spectacle. The estimated costs excluding SRK's fees and PnA is touted to be in the zone of Rs. 450 crore, and every penny will be visible on the screen as per insiders.

"This is Siddharth Anand's biggest film till date and a love letter to the legend of SRK. He has designed the full film keeping his aura in mind."

Also Read: Siddharth Anand drops another cryptic post about Shah Rukh Khan starrer King at midnight; is a birthday surprise coming?

More Pages: King Box Office Collection

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