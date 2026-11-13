In an exclusive interview with Filmfare, Aditi Rao Hydari opened up about the values and traditions that hold a special place in her family and that of her husband, Siddharth. The actor spoke about how simple everyday moments, including sharing laughter and meals, help bring family members closer and create a sense of togetherness.

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Aditi Rao Hydari reveals the family tradition she shares with husband Siddharth: “It’s common that everyone laughs together”

Talking about one tradition that is common to both families, Aditi revealed that they believe in finding reasons to laugh together, regardless of the circumstances. She said, “I think in our family, with Siddharth and in his family as well, it's common that everyone laughs together. No matter what happens, to find something to laugh about, I like that a lot.”

The actor further explained that maintaining a sense of humour becomes particularly important when families go through challenging situations. According to her, being able to find something positive even during difficult moments can help people stay connected. Elaborating on this, she added, “Sometimes, if something is difficult, or if there's a problem in the family, no matter what happens, at the end of the day, to be able to find something to smile about, something to laugh about.”

Aditi also spoke about the role food plays in bringing people together. Agreeing with a thought shared by Pankaj Tripathi, she highlighted how sitting down for a meal and sharing food can create a sense of belonging, even among people who are not related by blood. She said, “I heard this from someone else as well, that eating together, the food that people sit together and share, whether it's your team or a family of blood, it becomes a family. Very true. So, that eating and sharing food is very, very important.”

Through her observations, Aditi emphasised that family bonds are often strengthened through small, everyday gestures. For her, laughing together during difficult times and making time to share meals are among the simple ways people can build meaningful relationships. Her thoughts also reflect how family extends beyond blood relations and is shaped by shared experiences, affection and companionship.

Meanwhile, Aditi will next be seen in Parivarik ManuRanjan, which premiered on SonyLIV from today November 13. Directed by Varun V Sharma, the film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Sunita Rajwar, Brijendra Kala and Mukesh Tiwari in key roles.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Varun V Sharma reveals how Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s cinema inspired Parivarik ManuRanjan; adds, “Aditi Rao has surpassed our expectations…Pankaj Tripathi brings an old-world, innocent and endearing quality”

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