Shilpa Shetty is set to return as a host with a new reality show titled Pyaar Ka Pressure Cooker. The relationship-based reality series will air on Colors and stream on JioHotstar. The show will bring couples under one roof as they confront relationship issues, discuss their future together and seek clarity on their equations.

Shilpa Shetty to host relationship reality show Pyaar Ka Pressure Cooker; to replace Bigg Boss time slot on Colors

The format will explore subjects such as situationships, commitment issues and uncertainty about taking relationships forward. It will also involve the parents of the participating couples, who will share their perspectives through segments titled 'Jodo Ya Todo' and 'Clarity Ki Seeti'. The show is expected to take over the time slot currently occupied by Bigg Boss.

Speaking about the concept and her association with the show, Shilpa said, “Relationships today come with a whole new vocabulary, from situationships and breadcrumbing to benching, and somewhere along the way, clarity got lost.”

She further explained what interested her about the format, adding, “What excites me about 'Pyaar Ka Pressure Cooker' is its fresh take on the reality format... It's relatable for couples, and just as much for the parents watching.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Pyaar Ka Pressure Cooker marks Shilpa's second hosting assignment this year after Maa Hai Na. The actor has also been associated with several television reality shows as a judge, including Super Dancer and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

With its focus on relationship dynamics and family involvement, the upcoming show will bring couples and their parents into conversations about commitment, compatibility and the decisions that shape their relationships. Further details about its premiere date and participating couples are awaited.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, and more discuss happiness at India’s FIRST World Happpiness Summit: “Gratitude is something that you have to practice”

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