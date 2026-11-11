It’s the season of sequels where even older films are converted into franchises. The recent successful example of the same was the Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2. There have been quite a few discussions and comments on the sequel to the 2002 entertainer Awara Paagal Deewana. Now, Suniel Shetty, who played Yeda Anna in the flick, has confirmed that the second part will go on floors soon.

EXCLUSIVE: Suniel Shetty reveals Awara Paagal Deewana sequel will go on floors early next year: “It’s happening for sure”; also lists Sabse Bada Rupaiya as another upcoming film

In an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama, Shetty said, “The sequel is happening for sure. I think early next year for sure.” When asked if he means that the film will go on floors early next year, he said, “Yeah yeah.” The veteran actor touched upon this topic while speaking about the Season 2 of his business reality show Bharat Ke Super Founders. Earlier this year, Shetty had given a hint about the film’s sequel in an Instagram post but hadn’t shared any details about when it would go on floors.

Produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, Awara Paagal Deewana was an action comedy also starring Akshay Kumar, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Amrita Arora, Aarti Chhabria, Preeti Jhangiani, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Om Puri, Johnny Lever and Rahul Dev.

Shetty has had a good outing in 2026 with his multi-starrer Welcome To The Jungle attaining success. When this was pointed out to him, he was quick to add, “I also had Border 2. I was there for one scene but I take that as a success as that’s finally our franchise. I am very happy with the way things are going. Also because of the success of the Season 1 of Bharat Ke Super Founders.”

The actor said that these days he has been choosing projects on the impact they are going to make. “Whether I choose my brands or movies or anything that I do, it should have a positive impact on people,” he said. “It should bring about some change. Either you provide pure entertainment or stay absolutely neutral with your choice of cinema without hurting anybody’s sentiments. I don’t want to do that ever.”

Shetty is happy with the way the year has been for Hindi cinema at the box office. “The first half was brilliant,” he said. “The second quarter is extraordinary and the last quarter looks insane with the kind of films and their success. I am super happy about that. Only if we could have more exhibitors, theatres, lower ticket prices and cheaper popcorns; then I will be happier.”

Apart from Awara Paagal Deewana part 2, Shetty has a couple of more films for which he is looking forward to. “I have got Hitman and another film called Sabse Bada Rupaiya. And (other) films that are really exciting and I am looking forward to them. (They have) different scripts and very different stories,” he signed off.

Also Read: Suniel Shetty celebrates daughter Athiya Shetty’s birthday with childhood pictures and an emotional note; see post

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