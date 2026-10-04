Ramesh Taurani and Kumar Taurani spoke to Komal Nahta about their journey and experience of working on the music of some important films in their career. Ramesh Taurani also spoke of an embarrassing experience involving Suniel Shetty ad the beginning their journey.

Ramesh Taurani reveals he once REFUSED a film because Suniel Shetty was the hero; “One hour later, his secretary called me”

Ramesh Taurani revealed, “I bought music rights of two films from Firoz Nadiadwala – Ram Shastra (1995) and one more film starring Anil Kapoor. Anil’s film was never made and we adjusted the money in Ram Shastra. After I paid him for the music rights of his two films, he announced three more films the next day. One film starred Suniel Shetty and he had just arrived in the industry. Firoz Nadiadwala asked me to acquire the music rights of those three films as well. I told him, ‘I don’t want’. When he asked the reason, I replied, ‘Kyunki aapki picture mein hero toh Suniel Shetty hai’. This happened in 1990 or 1991. We were new; we didn’t know that we couldn’t talk in this way.”

Ramesh raised laughs as he said, “One hour later, I got a call from Jatin Rajguru, the secretary of Suniel Shetty. He said, ‘Suniel wants to meet you’. I asked them to come to our office. He came in an hour and told me, ‘Sir, aap aisa mat bolo ki Suniel Shetty ki picture nahin lenge’. I confessed that I did say that but also assured him that I would buy the rights of his next two films. Those two films were Raghuveer (1995) and Takkar (1995). We were also involved in the music sittings. Takkar’s song ‘Aankhon Mein Base Ho Tum’ is popular even today.”

Ramesh Taurani remarked, “It was a lesson that taught us ki industry mein kya nahin bolna chahiye!”

Also Read: Ramesh Taurani reveals how his Rs. 5 lakh cheque helped Salman Khan get paid and kickstarted Patthar Ke Phool – a film that was NEVER supposed to be made

More Pages: Takkar Box Office Collection

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