Manoj Bajpayee to play Mahatma Gandhi for the first time in Sudhir Mishra’s next

Manoj Bajpayee is set to portray Mahatma Gandhi on screen for the first time in filmmaker Sudhir Mishra’s upcoming directorial. While details about the project have largely been under wraps, a glimpse of Bajpayee’s look as the freedom movement leader has surfaced online, drawing attention to his transformation.

Manoj Bajpayee to play Mahatma Gandhi for the first time in Sudhir Mishra’s next

The image shows Bajpayee with a markedly different look, adopting physical attributes associated with Mahatma Gandhi. The look has sparked online discussion, with viewers commenting on the extent of the transformation and Bajpayee’s attempt to embody the historical figure.

The film is said to be set against a lesser-known 21-day period from India’s independence history. Bajpayee will headline the project alongside Saurabh Shukla, who is also part of the cast in a key role.

The film brings together filmmaker Sudhir Mishra and producer Anubhav Sinha, who is backing the project under his Benaras Mediaworks banner along with Narendra Hirawat. Mishra, known for films including Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Dharavi, is directing the project.

For Bajpayee, the role marks a departure as he takes on the portrayal of one of the most recognisable figures in Indian history. The first glimpse has offered audiences an early look at the actor’s physical transformation, while further details about the film’s storyline and release are awaited.

The project is produced by Anubhav Sinha and Narendra Hirawat under A Benaras Mediaworks Production and presented by NH Studioz.

Also Read: Manoj Bajpayee praises Tukaram Mundhe’s dedication; says, “Honesty makes you a celebrity”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.