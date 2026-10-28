Ramayana is being positioned as one of the grandest films ever mounted in Indian cinema. With Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portraying Goddess Sita and Yash taking on the role of Ravana, Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious project brings together some of the industry’s biggest names.

Could Yash’s Ravana steal the thunder from Ranbir Kapoor’s Lord Ram? The STAR POWER battle inside Ramayana

But beyond its scale and technological ambition, the film presents a fascinating star-power experiment. Can Yash, who became a pan-Indian phenomenon through KGF, attract as much attention as Ranbir Kapoor, the actor playing the central protagonist?

The question isn’t about which character is more important to the story. Lord Rama is the moral and narrative centre of the epic, while Ravana represents its formidable opposition. Rather, it concerns an interesting phenomenon in commercial cinema. Audiences are often fascinated by a larger-than-life antagonist.

Hindi cinema has a long history of memorable villains. Gabbar Singh, Mogambo and several other iconic antagonists continue to occupy an extraordinary place in popular culture. In more recent years, major action films have relied increasingly on powerful adversaries whose personalities, appearances and dramatic entrances become central attractions. Yash’s casting brings another dimension to this tradition.

Through KGF, the Kannada superstar demonstrated that an actor could transcend linguistic boundaries and become popular across the country. Rocky Bhai’s appeal rested on his attitude, dialogue delivery, visual presentation and larger-than-life personality. Now Yash is stepping into an altogether different universe.

Ravana is not a conventional action-film villain. He is a complex mythological figure traditionally depicted as immensely powerful, knowledgeable and accomplished, but ultimately brought down by his own choices. For Yash, this offers an opportunity to create a character that combines physical presence with dramatic complexity.

Ranbir, meanwhile, faces a different challenge. Portraying Lord Rama requires restraint, dignity, composure and emotional depth. The character’s appeal cannot depend entirely on spectacular dialogue or aggressive screen presence.

In that sense, Ramayana represents two contrasting forms of stardom. Yash’s existing mass appeal could be well suited to Ravana’s imposing personality. Ranbir’s strength as an actor lies in his ability to communicate vulnerability, internal conflict and emotion. If the film is successful, audiences could be drawn to both for different reasons.

There is also the geographical dimension. Ranbir is an established Hindi film star with major domestic successes, including Sanju, Brahmastra and Animal. Yash, on the other hand, enjoys an especially strong identity in the Kannada market and has demonstrated considerable appeal beyond it.

By bringing them together, the makers have created an opportunity to attract Hindi speaking viewers, South Indian audiences and overseas moviegoers through a single project.

The overseas market could be particularly interesting. Ramayana has been positioned as an international event, and early advance ticket reports have indicated interest outside India.

However, separating the commercial contribution of Ranbir and Yash will be difficult. A ticket purchased for Ramayana isn’t necessarily a vote for one actor over the other. Audiences may be attracted by the mythology, music, visual effects, director, production scale or the ensemble cast.

Even social-media engagement can be misleading. A character reveal attracting enormous online attention does not automatically prove that those viewers will purchase tickets.

The more revealing indicators would be territory wise theatrical performance, the response to the individual character portrayals and whether the film expands the actors’ existing audiences.

There is also a larger possibility worth considering. Rather than overshadowing each other, Ranbir and Yash could strengthen each other’s appeal. A compelling hero becomes even more interesting when confronted by an equally compelling antagonist.

Indeed, some of cinema’s most memorable confrontations work precisely because neither side appears dramatically insignificant.

Ultimately, the question of whether Yash steals the show cannot be answered before the film releases. But the casting has already created a rare situation: two enormous stars, from different film industries, occupying opposing sides of one of India’s most celebrated stories.

That may prove to be one of Ramayana’s greatest commercial strengths. The film doesn’t necessarily need one superstar to defeat the other. It needs both to deliver a confrontation worthy of the epic.

Also Read: Before Ranbir Kapoor, only THIS actor has played Lord Rama and Lord Parshurama in the same project

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