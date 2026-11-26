SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi release may be pushed to August 2027 due to VFX work? Here’s what we know!

SS Rajamouli's upcoming epic Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, could see a change in its release schedule. Although the film is currently slated to arrive in cinemas on April 7, 2027, reports suggest that the filmmaker is considering a postponement to allow more time for the visual effects (VFX) work.

SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi release may be pushed to August 2027 due to VFX work? Here’s what we know!

According to a report by Telugu360, S.S. Rajamouli is holding off on locking in a release date until he reviews the final VFX output. Given the film's massive scale and heavy reliance on CGI, the director wants to ensure the visual effects meet his exact standards before committing. As a result, the project may shift to a late July or August 2027 release, with August currently looking like the frontrunner.

However, there has been no official announcement confirming a postponement, and April 7, 2027, remains the announced release date.

The speculation comes days after the film's team shared an update on its production progress. On November 15, responding to a fan on X, the official Varanasi handle confirmed that filming had been completed. It also revealed that post-production, computer-generated imagery (CG) work and re-recording were underway, while dubbing was yet to begin.

"Shooting ayipoyindi. Post Production avuthundi. CG works going on. RR Going on. Dubbing start cheyyaali. If you think this is an update, its an update. If not, you have to wait for a bit for the blast," the team wrote.

Varanasi marks Rajamouli's next major project after Baahubali and RRR. Mahesh Babu plays Rudhra, while Priyanka Chopra Jonas essays Mandakini and Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the antagonist Kumbha. The film's music is composed by MM Keeravani, with KL Narayana and SS Karthikeya backing the project.

With the film's visual effects still in progress, its release timeline remains a subject of speculation. An official confirmation from the makers is awaited.

Also Read: SS Rajamouli says Varanasi travels across different worlds, time zones and mythology; explains “adventure scheme” of Mahesh Babu-Priyanka Chopra Jonas starrer

More Pages: Varanasi Box Office Collection

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