Sony LIV joins Prime Video India as an add-on subscription; plans start at Rs 399 per month

Prime Video India has added Sony LIV to its list of add-on subscriptions, allowing customers to access the streaming platform’s movies, original series, television shows and live sports through a single service. Announced on October 21, the partnership gives viewers another option to access Sony LIV’s content without switching between separate apps.

Sony LIV joins Prime Video India as an add-on subscription; plans start at Rs 399 per month

Sony LIV will be available to Prime Video customers through two subscription plans priced at Rs 399 per month and Rs 1,499 per year. The service can be accessed through mobile devices, web browsers, Fire TV, smart TVs and other compatible living room devices.

The partnership brings Sony LIV’s library of more than 450 movies and 300 shows to Prime Video’s entertainment offering, alongside its live sports coverage and multilingual programming.

What can viewers watch through Sony LIV on Prime Video?

Sony LIV’s catalogue includes original series such as the Scam franchise and Gullak, along with films such as Sitaare Zameen Par. The service also offers popular television programmes from Sony Entertainment Television and Sony SAB, including Kaun Banega Crorepati, Indian Idol, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Pushpa Impossible.

Reality and entertainment programming available through the platform includes KBC Season 18, Indian Idol Season 17 and Family Full House With Rohit Sharma.

Sports coverage is another key part of the partnership. Sony LIV offers live coverage of bilateral India cricket, the UEFA Champions League, the French Open, the Commonwealth Games and UFC, among other sporting events.

The announcement also highlighted India's upcoming tour of New Zealand, featuring Test matches, One Day Internationals and T20 Internationals, beginning October 22.

With content available in Hindi, English, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Gujarati, the partnership further expands the range of regional and international entertainment accessible through Prime Video.

Prime Video and Sony LIV on the partnership

Commenting on the development, Gaurav Bhasin, Head of AVOD Business and Marketplace at Prime Video India, said the addition would give customers access to a wider selection of entertainment and sports content.

“Our ambition has always been to make Prime Video the ultimate entertainment destination for our customers. With Sony LIV now available as an add-on subscription, we take a significant step forward in that journey,” Bhasin said.

He added that the partnership combines television programming and live sports with Prime Video’s existing catalogue.

“Along with our extensive library, customers now have the daily viewing cadence of television and a near-continuous calendar of live sports, from bilateral India cricket to the UEFA Champions League, all on one service. This deepens the breadth and choice of multilingual entertainment we offer, and we are excited about what it means for the millions of entertainment and sports fans across India,” he added.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer and Business Head, Sports and International at Sony Pictures Networks India, said the partnership would help Sony LIV reach audiences through another platform.

“At Sony LIV, we’re always looking for new ways to make our content available to audiences wherever they choose to watch it. Our partnership with Prime Video is an important step in expanding that reach in India. It gives viewers another convenient way to discover and access Sony LIV's diverse content offering,” Kaul said.

He also highlighted the platform’s television programming, regional content, live sports and original series as important parts of its offering.

“Live sports and our slate of acclaimed Originals remain key to our proposition. Through this association, we look forward to taking the breadth of Sony LIV's entertainment and sports offering to more viewers across India and the world,” he added.

How Prime Video add-on subscriptions work

The addition of Sony LIV expands Prime Video’s selection of third-party subscriptions. The service allows customers to browse content from participating streaming platforms in one place rather than managing each service separately.

According to Prime Video, add-on subscriptions also offer consolidated billing, a shared watchlist, a download library for offline viewing and personalised recommendations. Customers can manage their subscriptions through Prime Video, although individual content catalogues and subscription terms may vary by provider.

Also Read: Hansal Mehta begins filming new Prime Video series starring Sunny Kaushal, Bipasha Basu and Vishal Jethwa

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