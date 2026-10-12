Prime Video's upcoming untitled Original series, directed by filmmaker Hansal Mehta, has commenced filming. The series stars Sunny Kaushal, Bipasha Basu and Vishal Jethwa, with Kashyap Kapoor and Raghav Raj Kakker serving as writers. It is produced by Prabhleen Sandhu under the banner of Almighty Motion Pictures Productions.

Hansal Mehta begins filming new Prime Video series starring Sunny Kaushal, Bipasha Basu and Vishal Jethwa

The upcoming series is set in a small, unnamed town on the verge of becoming the continent's heroin capital. The story follows an incorruptible police officer, played by Sunny Kaushal, who finds himself caught between powerful forces within and outside the system. As he attempts to protect his integrity, he must also navigate challenges that test his sense of right and wrong.

Further details about the series, including its title and release date, are yet to be announced.

Almighty Motion Pictures announces start of filming

Almighty Motion Pictures Productions announced the development through a social media post, sharing its excitement about beginning work on the project and collaborating with the cast and crew.

The production house wrote, “With immense happiness and a heart full of gratitude, we are delighted to share that we have begun filming another beautiful cinematic journey with a story that is truly special and very close to our hearts.” The post also highlighted the team behind the series, adding, “A story yet to be titled, but a dream already taking shape with a magnificent team!”

Referring to Hansal Mehta's involvement and the principal cast, the production house said, “With the incredible Hansal Mehta as our Captain of the Ship, and a wonderful ensemble of talent featuring Sunny Kaushal, Bipasha Basu and Vishal Jethwa, this journey promises to be an extraordinary one.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Almighty Motion Picture (@almightymotionpicture1)

The post concluded with a message celebrating the beginning of production: “Here’s to new beginnings, unforgettable collaborations and the magic of storytelling.” It also invoked Mahadev's blessings, ending with “Har Har Mahadev”.

Sunny Kaushal to play an honest cop

The series places Sunny Kaushal at the centre of a story involving crime, corruption and the struggle to preserve one's principles in a challenging environment. His character is an incorruptible police officer attempting to do his job in a town where powerful interests threaten to undermine the system.

The premise suggests a narrative built around the conflict between personal integrity and institutional pressure. However, the makers have not revealed further details about the characters played by Bipasha Basu and Vishal Jethwa.

The project brings together Mehta, known for his work across films and streaming series, with a cast led by Kaushal, Basu and Jethwa. With filming now underway, more information about the untitled series is expected to be announced in the coming months.

Also Read: Scam 2010 begins production: Hansal Mehta to direct Siddharth Bodke in new chapter

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