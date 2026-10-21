EXCLUSIVE: Gulshan Devaiah DEBUNKS Wikipedia’s claim that he made his debut in Salman Khan’s Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa: “Even I have seen it and I laugh at it!”

Gulshan Devaiah's next film, Little Thomas, releases next Friday, October 23. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, the talented actor spoke about what he does on the day of his film's release and also cleared up an interesting misconception about his filmography that's been circulating on the internet.

EXCLUSIVE: Gulshan Devaiah DEBUNKS Wikipedia’s claim that he made his debut in Salman Khan’s Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa: “Even I have seen it and I laugh at it!”

When asked whether he visits cinemas to gauge audience reactions or relies on social media to see how people are responding to his films and performances, Gulshan Devaiah made an honest confession. He said, “I don't even check social media. My job is done, and now it's up to the audience to decide. This is also a way of self-preservation for me so that I don't get stressed. It's human tendency – 100 people would have praised you, but that one negative comment will bother you (laughs). You forget that 100 people have said good things.”

He added, “It also depends on my mood. At times, I do actively check how the film is doing and look into its business aspects.”

Meanwhile, Wikipedia mentions that Gulshan Devaiah appeared in the 2004 Salman Khan-Preity Zinta-Bhumika Chawla starrer Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa. The website further claims that he played a DJ in the romantic drama. Interestingly, when we revisited the film, we spotted a DJ in the background of the song ‘Go Balle Balle’. A few shots even focused on the DJ, but he didn't appear to be Gulshan.

Hence, we decided to ask Gulshan Devaiah himself whether he had indeed appeared in Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa. The actor clarified, “That's not true. 2011 was my debut year. That Girl In Yellow Boots' festival screening happened in 2010. However, in 2002, I did an English film called Brides Wanted. I did it when I was in Bengaluru. However, it never got released.”

He continued, “Even I have seen the Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa mention on my Wikipedia page, and I laugh at it! Hopefully, in the future, Amitabh Bachchan will ask about my debut on KBC (Kaun Banega Crorepati), and both That Girl In Yellow Boots and Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa will be among the options (laughs).”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Gulshan Devaiah reveals why he signed Little Thomas: “It reminds you of your childhood”; expresses SURPRISE over CBFC awarding it U/A 7+ instead of ‘U’: “I really don’t know on what basis they took that decision”

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