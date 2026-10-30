After his earlier one-word post, ‘It’s’, the filmmaker has sparked fresh speculation about a possible announcement ahead of Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday.

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand has once again sparked curiosity among Shah Rukh Khan fans with a cryptic midnight post about KING. Following his earlier one-word tweet, “It’s”, the director has now shared another intriguing message that reads, “Time For The World”. The latest post has fuelled speculation about whether an announcement related to the much-awaited action thriller is around the corner, especially with Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday on November 2 approaching.

Siddharth Anand drops another cryptic post about Shah Rukh Khan starrer King at midnight; is a birthday surprise coming?

Siddharth Anand’s first post had already caught the attention of fans, with many wondering whether the filmmaker was hinting at an upcoming update on KING. His latest message has added another layer to the mystery, prompting questions about whether the two posts are connected and whether they could be building towards a larger reveal.

Time For The World — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) October 29, 2026



With the superstar’s birthday just around the corner, fans are also speculating whether Siddharth Anand could have another midnight surprise planned for tomorrow. However, the filmmaker has not officially confirmed what the cryptic messages refer to, leaving the possibility of a reveal open to speculation.

It’s — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) October 29, 2026



Directed by Siddharth Anand, KING is an international action thriller produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role of a deadly assassin whose underworld journey intersects with high-stakes emotional conflicts and a romantic core, teased through the tagline, “Qaatil Nahi.. Aashiq Hoon…”.

The film features Suhana Khan in a pivotal lead role, alongside Abhishek Bachchan as the primary antagonist. Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat and Raghav Juyal are also part of the ensemble cast in supporting roles and special appearances.

Mounted on a global scale, the project features international stunt choreography, with Red Chillies VFX handling the visual effects. KING is scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide on December 24, 2026, during the Christmas holiday period.

For now, Siddharth Anand’s latest post has left fans guessing. Whether “Time For The World” signals a major KING update or is simply another teaser remains to be seen.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan birthday special? Siddharth Anand drops cryptic “It’s” tweet sparking speculation on new King update

More Pages: King Box Office Collection

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