The trailer of Junglywood, directed by Chand Mohammad, offers a glimpse into a fictional story set against the backdrop of the Hindi film industry. Blending dark humour, psychological thrills and unexpected twists, the film explores the power dynamics, ambitions and rivalries that exist behind Bollywood’s glamorous image.

Junglywood trailer out: Shaan R Grover leads a thriller set against Bollywood’s insider-outsider divide

The trailer centres on a secret party where tensions between industry insiders and outsiders come to the fore. As the characters navigate the clash, the story examines the struggles and ambitions of people trying to establish themselves in the film industry.

Junglywood trailer explores Bollywood’s insider-outsider divide

The debate around nepotism and opportunities for people without film industry connections has remained a recurring subject in Hindi cinema. Junglywood approaches the subject through a fictional narrative, using the film industry as the setting for a story involving competing interests and shifting power dynamics.

Director Chand Mohammad said he wanted to combine the style of classic cinema with contemporary storytelling. He also revealed that the film was made without visual effects, relying instead on performances, atmosphere and practical filmmaking.

“With JUNGLYWOOD, I wanted to create a film that brings the soul of old-school cinema into the world of modern storytelling. My vision was to make a new-age film using classic cinematic techniques, relying on practical filmmaking, strong performances, atmosphere, and storytelling rather than visual effects. There is no VFX in the film, and that was a conscious creative choice,” he said.

Chand Mohammad on choosing Bollywood as the backdrop

Explaining why he chose the film industry as the setting, Chand said the stories unfolding behind the scenes can be as compelling as the films audiences watch.

“I chose Bollywood as the backdrop because I have always felt that the stories unfolding behind the glamour are just as fascinating as the films we see on screen. People have an incredible curiosity about the industry, its power dynamics, its ambitions, and the personalities within it,” the director said.

He added that the film aims to offer an entertaining and unpredictable experience while exploring the contradictions of the industry.

“JUNGLYWOOD is designed to be a fun, edgy, and thrilling cinematic experience, with unexpected turns and twists that stay with you long after the film ends,” Chand said.

He also spoke about the scope for experimentation in Indian cinema, saying he hoped the film would combine familiar entertainment elements with a different approach to storytelling.

Shaan R Grover leads the cast

Junglywood stars Shaan R Grover in the lead role, with Irina Rudakova and Deepak Kalra in pivotal roles. The film also features Akash Jagga, Dia Singh and Niya Bapalawat, alongside several fresh faces.

Positioned as a dark comedy and psychological thriller, the film uses a hypothetical story to explore the dynamics behind the scenes in the entertainment industry. The trailer sets up a world of competing ambitions and unpredictable encounters, with the insider-outsider divide forming part of its central conflict.

Also Read: Saiyaara fame Shaan R Grover headlines Chand Mohammad’s Junglywood, trailer to drop soon

More Pages: Junglywood Box Office Collection

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