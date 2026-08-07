Crocs has unveiled the latest chapter of its 'Let Them Talk' campaign, continuing its association with actor Siddhant Chaturvedi as the face of the Echo franchise in India. The new campaign introduces the Echo II silhouette while celebrating creativity, individuality and self-expression.

Siddhant Chaturvedi returns as face of Crocs’ Echo franchise for new ‘Let Them Talk’ campaign

The campaign film brings together voices from music, dance and visual art, highlighting a generation that is unafraid to experiment and embrace new ideas. The campaign also marks the launch of the new Echo II silhouette, which builds on the existing Echo collection with a refreshed design and new colourways.

Designed for those who value both comfort and street-inspired fashion, the footwear aims to combine bold aesthetics with everyday wearability. Through Echo II, Crocs seeks to offer a product that reflects confidence, creativity and individuality.

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Commenting on the campaign, Carly Gomez, Chief Marketing Officer, Crocs, said: "At Crocs, we believe self-expression is one of the most powerful ways people connect with our brand. The latest chapter of ‘Let Them Talk’, featuring the new Echo II, celebrates a generation that isn’t afraid to experiment, explore new creative pursuits and embrace individuality on its own terms. As we continue expanding our portfolio in India, we're excited to introduce consumers to newer silhouettes like Echo II—bringing bold design, comfort and self-expression together in a way that feels deeply relevant to today's culture."

Siddhant Chaturvedi added, "I had a lot of fun shooting this campaign because it brought together different forms of creativity and self-expression. As someone who loves exploring new creative pursuits, the message behind ‘Let Them Talk’ really resonated with me. To me, the campaign is a reminder to stay curious, keep experimenting, and enjoy the journey without worrying about what others think. Needless to say, I’m also a big fan of the Echo II—it’s bold, comfortable and full of character.”

Speaking about the creative vision behind the campaign, Varsha Patra, CEO/Co-founder Homegrown, said: "The idea behind 'Let Them Talk' was to create a world where experimentation feels instinctive and exciting. We wanted Siddhant's journey to unfold through different creative disciplines, showing that growth comes from being willing to explore without worrying about how you'll be perceived. Bringing together artists with distinct voices allowed us to celebrate creativity in its many forms while staying true to Echo's bold, expressive spirit."

The latest chapter of 'Let Them Talk' is now live across digital, social and retail touchpoints as part of an integrated rollout. The new Echo II silhouette is available on crocs.in, Myntra and at Crocs retail stores nationwide.

Also Read: Siddhant Chaturvedi makes Korean debut with Chae Soo-bin in Crocs Japan ad

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