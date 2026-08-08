On August 5, Bollywood Hungama was the first to report that Ramayana would release worldwide in most international markets on Friday, November 6. And now, producer Namit Malhotra has revealed an unusual release strategy – the film will arrive in international markets two days before its India release.

BREAKING: Ramayana’s UNIQUE release strategy REVEALED; Namit Malhotra confirms international release on November 6; India to witness the epic on Diwali, November 8

In an interview with NDTV, Namit Malhotra revealed that since Diwali falls on Sunday, November 8, audiences in India will get to watch Ramayana on the big screen on the festival day itself. Meanwhile, the film will release overseas two days earlier, on Friday, November 6.

When asked about the film’s release date, Namit Malhotra said in the NDTV interview, “It’ll release in India on Diwali.” When specifically asked if that meant Ramayana would arrive in Indian theatres on November 8, he replied in the affirmative.

The reporter then pointed out that the recently released English version of the Ramayana trailer mentions November 6 as the release date. Explaining the difference, Namit Malhotra said, “So, we are releasing internationally (on November 6). The international distribution works from a Friday standpoint. So, that is on the 6th of November. But India currently we are targeting a release on Diwali.”

While Dharma Productions will distribute Ramayana in India, Sony Pictures has picked up the overseas distribution rights. Last week, Bollywood Hungama broke the news that T-Series has bagged the music rights to both parts of Ramayana for Rs. 75 crores in an advance deal.

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal (2016) fame and produced by Namit Malhotra. The music is composed by A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer. It's a two-part saga with the first part releasing on Diwali 2026. As for the second part, it'll arrive on the big screen on Diwali 2027.

Also Read: CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurates Namit Malhotra’s Prime One; says, “I will be disappointed if Academy Award doesn’t come to Ramayana”

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