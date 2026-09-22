A few days ago, Bollywood Hungama reported that Ajay Devgn-starrer Ranger, originally scheduled to release on December 4, has been postponed. The Sanjay Dutt-Tamannaah Bhatia co-starrer has been moved to 2027. Hence, the first Friday of December was going to see a clash between Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan-Raashii Khanna’s untitled comic caper and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Eetha. However, Bollywood Hungama has learned that one more film has also vacated the December 4 date.

SCOOP: Akshay Kumar-Shraddha Kapoor’s second consecutive box-office clash averted; Eetha gets SOLO December 4 release

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The makers of Akshay Kumar's next have decided not to arrive on December 4. The film will either release in the second half of November. In case the film doesn't get ready, it'll be moved to next year. However, its not coming on December 4. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee.”

As a result, Eetha will now have a solo release on December 4. Interestingly, Shraddha Kapoor's last film was the blockbuster Stree 2 and it had clashed on Independence Day 2024 with Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein. In other words, both were all set to collide one more time. However, the clash has now been averted.

Eetha features Shraddha Kapoor in the role of legendary Marathi Tamasha artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar. Directed by Laxman Utekar of Chhaava (2025) fame, the film also stars Randeep Hooda and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub.

A few days ago in its report, Bollywood Hungama had mentioned that there's also a possibility of Prabhas’ period action drama, Fauzi, releasing on December 3. However, as per trade sources, it’s unlikely and like Ranger and Akshay Kumar's next, it may also be pushed to 2027.

Also Read: Samvedna Suwalka returns as Advocate Gayatri Mohan in Drishyam: The Conclusion, recalls courtroom scene with Ajay Devgn

More Pages: Eetha Box Office Collection

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