JioHotstar has announced Student Of The Year: After Dark, a web series that reimagines the popular Student of the Year franchise in a darker format. Directed by Reema Maya and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the series will premiere exclusively on JioHotstar on November 13, 2026.

Shanaya Kapoor’s debut web show Student Of The Year: After Dark to premiere November 13 on JioHotstar

The announcement also marks Shanaya Kapoor’s OTT debut. The actor will be seen in a role that is markedly different from the glamorous campus setting associated with the earlier films in the franchise.

The first look introduces a darker world at St. Theresa, with the series moving away from the musical romance of the original films and towards a thriller-driven narrative.

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Alok Jain, Head – Hindi & English Entertainment Business (Streaming, TV & Studios), JioStar, “Student of the Year is a generational favourite, and reimagining an iconic franchise for a new format and a new generation comes with both responsibility and creative risk. Karan Johar created a world that became a defining part of youth culture, and with Student of the Year: After Dark, we have consciously chosen to take that legacy in a completely new direction, moving beyond what audiences may expect from the franchise and exploring a world that reflects how young India experiences stories today. It is an exciting creative leap, bringing back a familiar and much-loved IP in a completely new avatar, while retaining the spirit of what made it connect with audiences in the first place ”.

“When I look at this new chapter, I see a phoenix rising. We began this franchise with big dreams in 2012, and now we’re breaking every rule we set. With Reema’s genre-defying direction and Shanaya’s powerful double-role performance, we’re setting the stage for something spectacular. Shanaya isn’t just stepping into the spotlight; she’s shattering it, and the first look is just the tip of the iceberg”, said Karan Johar, Founder & Managing Director of Dharmatic Entertainment.

“At Dharmatic, we champion stories that evolve with the times, and finding a partner like JioHotstar, who shares that creative ethos, is nothing short of remarkable. Our upcoming project, Student of the Year: After Dark Web Series, is a testament to this shared vision. It’s not just a reboot, but a bold, genre-defying reimagining for a new generation”, said Apoorva Mehta, CEO & Managing Director for Dharmatic Entertainment.

Director of the series, Reema Maya, who is lauded for her daring narratives, brings her signature realism to this high-gloss world. “This isn’t going to be what you expect. It is Student Of The Year, stripped to its bones and reimagined as a thriller competition web series. Karan Johar has put his faith in my voice and vision, and I’m excited to have fun with this genre. The web series format is giving us a wide canvas for the conversations we want to have with our youth. We had so much fun with the music of the show. The cast is young and incredibly talented! Shanaya is a director’s actor - prepared and hardworking.”

“Student Of The Year: After Dark Web Series for me is more than just a project; it’s a bold statement. Portraying this character in a contrasting manner is a deliberate choice to challenge expectations and redefine what audiences anticipate from mainstream storytelling. The role is layered, flawed, and unapologetically real. Stepping into her world has been the most challenging and a rewarding experience”, says the enigmatic Shanaya Kapoor.

Also Read: SCOOP: Karan Johar-Shanaya Kapoor’s Student Of The Year 3 gets a BOLD makeover; web series to be a Class-meets-Euphoria youth drama

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