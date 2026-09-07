After impressing audiences in Tu Yaa Main (2026), Shanaya Kapoor will next be seen in Student Of The Year 3. Bollywood Hungama has now learned some interesting details about the upcoming venture, backed by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment.

SCOOP: Karan Johar-Shanaya Kapoor’s Student Of The Year 3 gets a BOLD makeover; web series to be a Class-meets-Euphoria youth drama

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “To begin with, while Student Of The Year (2012) and Student Of The Year 2 (2019) were films, the third installment of Student Of The Year will be a web series. Secondly, the first two parts were candyfloss and light-hearted entertainers. Student Of The Year 3, meanwhile, is in an altogether different space.”

The source explained, “Student Of The Year 3 is darker, edgier and far more intense than the previous two instalments. Tonally, it is being envisioned as a Class-meets-Euphoria kind of show — blending the privileged, high-pressure world of young students, complicated friendships and relationships seen in Netflix’s Indian series Class with the bold, provocative and emotionally turbulent treatment associated with the globally popular Euphoria. Viewers will be pleasantly surprised by the conflicts, relationships and overall genre of the third part. Moreover, this kind of youth-driven, edgy content has an audience across markets, which could further widen its appeal and viewership.”

The source also stated, “Student Of The Year 3 is expected to release this year, on JioHotstar.” There were also reports that Student Of The Year 3 will be called Student Of The Year 3 – After The Dark but the source said that it may or may not be the final title. The official announcement will give a clearer idea about the same.

Student Of The Year 3 is directed by Reema Maya. As per reports, Shanaya Kapoor will be seen in a double role. The first part marked the debut of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, and was directed by Karan Johar. Student Of The Year 2, on the other hand, starred Tiger Shroff and launched Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. It was helmed by Punit Malhotra. Alia appeared in a song in the second part.

Also Read: Shanaya Kapoor to make Telugu debut with Zombie Reddy 2 opposite Teja Sajja; Suparn Varma directs franchise sequel: Report

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