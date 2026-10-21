The spy comedy, Udta Teer, will release on October 23, and has caught attention due to its quirky plot, funny moments and the casting. The makers completed the censor process in time and in this article, Bollywood Hungama will exclusively focus on the cuts given to the film.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC censors shot of blood on the Indian map in Udta Teer

Udta Teer was passed with a U/A 13+ certificate. However, the makers had to make just one major cut. The shot showing blood on the Indian map was asked to be removed. To cover up the cut, the CBFC asked the makers to extend the preceding shot.

Secondly, the makers were asked to add the anti-smoking disclaimer, 'Smoking Kills', in five scenes. An anti-liquor disclaimer was asked to be added in a scene of alcohol consumption. Thankfully, no changes were made in the dialogues or in action scenes.

Once these changes were made, Udta Teer was passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 137.41 minutes. In other words, Udta Teer is 2 hours, 17 minutes and 41 seconds.

Udta Teer stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, the late Mukul Dev and several others. Written and directed by Akash A Kaushik, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta's Dharma Productions, along with Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain's Sikhya Entertainment.

The film tells the story of a Pakistani spy who infiltrates India but ends up losing his memory. In an unexpected turn of events, he begins believing that he is a hardcore Indian patriot, leading to chaos and madness.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan gets emotional during Golden Temple visit in Amritsar; viral video shows actress in tears

More Pages: Udta Teer Box Office Collection

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