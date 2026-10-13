The Siddharth Anand directed King is among the most awaited films of 2026 as it marks the return of Shah Rukh Khan to the big screen after 3 long years. The action-packed thriller is touted to be one of the most expensive films ever made, with a reported cost of production of Rs. 450 crores, and the insiders can't stop raving about the scale of this Siddharth Anand entertainer. With just 70 days left for its big theatrical release all across the globe, Bollywood Hungama has an earth-shattering update on King.

EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday to witness a KING-sized BLAST; Siddharth Anand gears up to launch EXPLOSIVE teaser on November 2

According to very reliable insiders, Siddharth Anand is all set to unleash an action-packed teaser of King on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday - 2nd November 2026. "It's a birthday gift from team King to all Shah Rukh Khan fans, and Siddharth Anand is going to deliver a new SRK experience. The teaser cut is apparently mind-blowing with Shah Rukh Khan like never before, delivering larger-than-life dialogues with style and suave," a source told Bollywood Hungama discreetly.

We hear that the teaser will mark the global launch of the marketing campaign for King, as the intent of the team is to deliver a project that's unlike anything seen before from India in the genre. "If audiences loved the scale of Pathaan and Jawan, Sid has taken things a notch higher with King. The action, thrill, and most importantly music will take the audiences on a ride this Christmas," tells the source.

King also features Kareena Kapoor in a special appearance, as she will be seen shaking the legs with SRK on a song titled Daddy Cool. The makers plan to shoot it in South Africa in October, and it is said to be one of the major highlights of the film. Produced by Red Chillies and Marflix, King is slated for release on December 24, 2026.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt reunite for a new and fun Rungta Steel ad, and the internet can’t get enough

More Pages: King Box Office Collection

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