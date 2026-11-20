The first-look poster of UNEXPECTED – SAFED SACH, an upcoming multilingual crime thriller featuring Sanjay Kapoor, Prashant Narayanan and Esther Anil, has been unveiled. Inspired by real-life incidents, including the Dehradun ISBT rape incident, the film addresses the sensitive subject of crimes against women while bringing attention to women's safety, public security and the role of effective police investigations.

EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Kapoor, Prashant Narayanan and Esther Anil to star in crime thriller UNEXPECTED – SAFED SACH, first-look poster unveiled

Presented by YASH VEERA FILMS and produced by Pyarelal Gundecha (Sojat Road Wala), the film is directed and shot by 'Garudavega' Anji. The project also features Prithvi Raj, Thambi Ramaiah, Sanjay Singh and Ganja Karuppu in significant roles.

Sanjay Kapoor will be seen playing SSP Bharat Singh, an investigating police officer entrusted with probing a case connected to Dehradun's Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT). The film's narrative revolves around the disappearance of a teenage girl following a misunderstanding at home, which is triggered by a planted love letter. Matters take a serious turn when she boards a night bus from Dehradun ISBT and subsequently goes missing.

The discovery of an abandoned bus and the girl's subsequent admission to a government hospital in an unconscious state lead to a police investigation. As the authorities attempt to piece together the circumstances surrounding the incident, several unanswered questions emerge. Through this storyline, the film explores the complexities of police investigations and the challenges law enforcement agencies face while uncovering the truth in sensitive cases.

Prashant Narayanan, known for his performances in films such as Murder 2, Bhag Johnny and Dharam Sankat Mein, also plays a significant role in the investigative thriller.

Speaking about his character, Sanjay Kapoor says, “Playing an investigating police officer in UNEXPECTED – SAFED SACH has been a meaningful experience. What makes this film important is its connection with a sensitive real-life subject. Incidents involving women’s safety are not just headlines; they remind us of our collective responsibility as a society. Through my character, we hope to highlight the importance of a thorough investigation and the pursuit of truth. I believe cinema can play an important role in bringing such issues into public conversation.”

Prashant Narayanan also spoke about his association with the project, stating, “UNEXPECTED – SAFED SACH deals with a subject that is both sensitive and socially relevant. Stories inspired by real incidents carry a certain responsibility, and as actors, it is important for us to approach such narratives with honesty and conviction. I was drawn to the film because of its gripping storyline and the larger message it seeks to convey. I hope audiences connect with the film and the questions it raises.”

Producer Pyarelal Gundecha (Sojat Road Wala) highlighted the intention behind bringing the story to the screen. He said, “As a producer, I believe cinema has the power to entertain while also bringing important social issues into the spotlight. With UNEXPECTED – SAFED SACH, our intention is to present a compelling story inspired by real incidents and highlight the importance of women’s safety, justice and responsible policing. We have brought together a talented cast and technical team to create a film that resonates with audiences across the country. I hope the film encourages meaningful conversations while delivering a powerful cinematic experience.”

Director and cinematographer 'Garudavega' Anji also shared his perspective on the project, saying, “UNEXPECTED – SAFED SACH goes beyond conventional crime-thriller storytelling. Inspired by real incidents, the film aims to initiate conversations around women’s safety, public responsibility and the importance of understanding the consequences of situations that can change lives. Our intention is to present an engaging cinematic experience while addressing a subject that deserves wider attention.”

The film's music has been composed by Kevin Roy. Expanding its reach across different regions, UNEXPECTED – SAFED SACH is being made in nine languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Garhwali, Gujarati, Punjabi and Bhojpuri.

Featuring Sanjay Kapoor, Prashant Narayanan and Esther Anil, the film aims to combine an investigative crime narrative with a larger conversation around women's safety, justice and social responsibility. UNEXPECTED – SAFED SACH is scheduled to arrive in theatres in 2027.

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