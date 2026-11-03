The first song from Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King, titled 'Tu Mil Jaaye,' has registered a strong opening on digital platforms. Released at midnight on November 2 to coincide with the actor’s 61st birthday, the romantic track reportedly crossed 60 million views across platforms within 24 hours.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s ‘Tu Mil Jaaye’ crosses 36 million YouTube views in 24 hours

On YouTube, the song garnered over 36.3 million views and 430,000 likes during the same period. According to the figures shared by the makers, this makes it the most-watched Indian movie song on the platform within its first 24 hours.

'Tu Mil Jaaye' surpasses previous 24-hour viewership records

The reported YouTube tally puts 'Tu Mil Jaaye' ahead of several previously popular Indian film songs. It has surpassed 'Zinda Banda' from Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which recorded 34.6 million views in its first 24 hours. The track has also moved past 'Gujju Pataka' with 34 million views, 'Jai Shri Ram' with 32.2 million views and 'Ram Siya Ram' with 32.1 million views, according to the figures cited by the makers.

Shah Rukh Khan reunites with Deepika Padukone on screen

'Tu Mil Jaaye' features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, bringing the actors together once again. The romantic track has been sung by Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi, with music composed by Sachin-Jigar and lyrics penned by Kumaar. Ed Sheeran is also credited in the song’s artist lineup.

The track offers a glimpse into the world of King, featuring romantic moments alongside action sequences and dialogues. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone was five months pregnant during shoot of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Tu Mil Jaaye’ song from KING

More Pages: King Box Office Collection

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