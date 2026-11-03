Manoj Bajpayee, Boman Irani and Divya Dutta starrer Last Man in Tower is set to premiere on Hindi Zee 5 on November 6. Directed by Ben Rekhi and produced by Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media, the Hindi drama is based on Aravind Adiga’s novel of the same name.

Manoj Bajpayee, Boman Irani and Divya Dutta’s Last Man in Tower to premiere on Hindi Zee 5 on November 6

The film is set in a Mumbai housing society where redevelopment becomes the source of conflict among residents. Bajpayee plays Yogesh Mishra, a retired physics teacher who refuses to vacate his apartment despite the lucrative offer being accepted by the rest of the society.

As Yogesh stands against the redevelopment plan, his decision puts him at odds with neighbours and people he once considered friends. The story explores the personal consequences of his decision while looking at the different reasons that drive the residents to support the redevelopment.

Divya Dutta plays Sangita Puri, a housewife whose desire for a better life for her special-needs son puts her in conflict with Yogesh. Boman Irani plays developer Dharmen Shah, who is attempting to move the redevelopment project forward.

Manoj Bajpayee on playing Yogesh Mishra

Speaking about his character, Manoj Bajpayee said that Yogesh's ambiguity was one of the reasons he was drawn to the film.

“What drew me to Last Man in Tower was the complexity of Yogesh Mishra. He is a man who stands firmly by his beliefs, yet the story leaves you questioning whether he is right or wrong. As an actor, I found that ambiguity fascinating because it allowed me to explore the many layers of a character who is stubborn, vulnerable and deeply attached to his home and the memories it holds,” he said.

The actor also connected the film's redevelopment conflict to Mumbai's changing landscape. “In a city like Mumbai, where redevelopment has become part of everyday life and familiar buildings are constantly making way for new ones, the film looks at the human side of this change - what it means for families, the memories they leave behind and the uncertainty or excitement of starting afresh,” Bajpayee added.

Divya Dutta says the film avoids a simple right-versus-wrong conflict

Divya Dutta said she was drawn to the film because of the way it approaches the motivations of its characters. “What drew me to Last Man in Tower was the way it explores human behaviour and the choices people make without viewing them through a simple lens of right and wrong. Everyone has their own circumstances, aspirations and reasons for acting the way they do, which makes the conflict deeply relatable,” she said.

Talking about the response to her character, Dutta added, “While audiences may not have agreed with her aggression, they understood where she was coming from and what shaped her choices. As an actor, knowing that people could connect with her, even when they didn’t necessarily agree with her, is incredibly rewarding.”

Ben Rekhi on adapting Aravind Adiga's novel

Director Ben Rekhi described the making of Last Man in Tower as a fulfilling experience and highlighted the collaboration between the cast and creative team. “It’s been a deeply fulfilling experience bringing Last Man in Tower to life with an incredible team top to bottom, from Rana Daggubati producing, to Sooni Taraporevala scripting, all based on Aravind Adiga’s incredible book,” Rekhi said.

He also spoke about working with Manoj Bajpayee and Boman Irani, who share the screen in the film. “The most rewarding part has been witnessing the power of Manoj and Boman - two giants of cinema - working together for the first time in this film. Last Man in Tower is an urgent story about holding onto community and family through turbulent times, a story that has only become more relevant with time,” he added.

Producer Rana Daggubati also described the film as a human story centred on choices and attachments. “Last Man in Tower is a deeply human story. There is something very compelling about the way it explores the choices we make and the things we hold on to. The entire ensemble of cast led by Manoj, Divya, Boman bring an incredible depth to their characters,” he said.

Last Man in Tower will premiere on Hindi Zee 5 on November 6, 2026.

Also Read: Manoj Bajpayee to decode his acting process at IFP Season 16 in special session; details inside

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