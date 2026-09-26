Tukaram Mundhe responds to Preity Zinta’s ‘Team Tukaram Mundhe’ T-shirt, thanking her support while stressing that action matters beyond symbolism.

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has responded to actor Preity Zinta’s public show of support for the state’s food-safety enforcement efforts. Zinta recently drew attention online after being photographed wearing a black T-shirt with “Team Tukaram Mundhe” written on it.

FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe REACTS to Preity Zinta’s ‘Team Tukaram Mundhe’ T-shirt: “Actual work must be done”

While acknowledging the gesture, Mundhe said he had not personally spoken to the actor. “No, I haven't spoken to her personally, nor have we talked over the phone. But I am grateful that she mentioned Team Tukaram Mundhe,” he told PTI.

Mundhe said that public support for causes related to food safety can help encourage collective action. “I feel that people with good intentions exist at every level and in every sector of society. A team should be formed around these good causes; good ideas, thoughts and actions should be promoted,” he said.

Tukaram Mundhe says action matters

At the same time, the FDA commissioner stressed that symbolic gestures need to be followed by action. Referring to Zinta’s T-shirt, he said, “Simply wearing a T-shirt with 'Team Tukaram Mundhe' is not enough. Merely displaying the title won't suffice; the actual work must be done, and the right mindset must be adopted.”

Zinta’s appearance in the T-shirt came amid attention around Maharashtra’s food-safety enforcement drive. Her gesture was subsequently shared widely on social media, prompting Mundhe to acknowledge her support.

Mundhe is currently the Commissioner of Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration. The state FDA is responsible for regulatory functions related to food, medicines and cosmetics across Maharashtra.

Also Read: Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe says, “Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff not shielded by celebrity status in Vimal ad case”

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