Choreographer and filmmaker Ganesh Acharya has turned lyricist for the first time with ‘Kar Mehnat’, an inspirational song from his upcoming directorial venture Ganesh: Dust to Stardust. Sung by Sonu Nigam and composed by Junaid Kumar, the track focuses on hard work, perseverance and the determination to pursue one’s goals despite challenges.

Ganesh Acharya turns lyricist for the first time with ‘Kar Mehnat’, sung by Sonu Nigam

The song comes ahead of the film’s theatrical release on December 11, 2026. Acharya, who has spent decades working across choreography, acting and filmmaking, has now added songwriting to his creative pursuits by penning the lyrics for the track.

Speaking about the song, Acharya said, “‘Kar Mehnat’ is a very special song for me because, for the first time, I have written lyrics for a song in my own film. I have always believed that there is no substitute for hard work. No matter who you are or where you come from, everyone has dreams, and everyone faces challenges. This song is for every person who is working hard to achieve something in life. I believe people will connect with its emotions and message because, in some way, it reflects what we all experience. Having Sonu Nigam lend his voice to my words makes it even more special.”

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Sonu Nigam on singing ‘Kar Mehnat’

Sonu Nigam said the song’s message and lyrics appealed to him, particularly because of their focus on everyday experiences and the importance of staying committed to one’s goals.

Sharing his thoughts, the singer said, “‘Kar Mehnat’ carries a beautiful and meaningful message. Hard work, patience and perseverance are emotions that everyone can relate to, regardless of their profession or background. What I particularly liked was the sincerity of the lyrics. Ganesh ji has expressed something very simple yet powerful, and I feel that is what will connect with listeners. I am happy to be associated with a song that encourages people to keep believing in themselves and their dreams.”

The collaboration brings together Acharya’s first attempt at writing song lyrics and Nigam’s vocals for a track centred on determination and ambition.

About Ganesh: Dust to Stardust

Ganesh: Dust to Stardust is written and directed by Ganesh Acharya and produced by Soundarya Acharya under V2S Production & Entertainment. The screenplay and dialogues are by Digangana Suryavanshi and Acharya, while Junaid Kumar has composed the music and background score. The film also features lyrics by Sameer Anjaan alongside Acharya.

The technical team includes cinematographer Ajay Pandey, editor Rakesh Ram and production designers Amrish Yamanappa Patange and Daya Vanniyar of Red Ameise. Acharya and his team have handled the choreography.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 11, 2026.

Also Read: Ganesh Dust To Stardust trailer out: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and others cheer for Ganesh Acharya’s directorial debut

More Pages: Ganesh Dust To Stardust Box Office Collection

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