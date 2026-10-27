Filmmaker and television producer BP Singh, best known for producing the popular crime shows CID and Aahat, has passed away following a heart attack. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit shared the news on social media on Tuesday, October 27, and paid tribute to Singh, remembering him for his contribution to Indian television and their association through the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA).

CID producer BP Singh dies of heart attack; Ashoke Pandit pays tribute, calls him “a brilliant filmmaker”

In his Instagram post, Pandit expressed grief over Singh’s demise and described him as a talented filmmaker whose work influenced generations of television professionals. “Sad to know about the demise of an ace Producer Director B.P.Singh ji due to massive heart attack today early morning,” Pandit wrote.

He further remembered Singh for creating crime and horror shows that became familiar names among Indian television audiences. “A brilliant filmmaker who captivated the nation with his crime shows C.I.D and AAhat. His work is still & will continue to be a an inspiration to generations to come,” he added.

Ashoke Pandit remembers his association with BP Singh

Pandit also spoke about his personal association with Singh, recalling their time working together when Singh served as president of the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association. “Was fortunate to be a very close associate of him when he was the President of @iftda_. A great human being & a dear friend,” Pandit wrote.

He added that Singh would be remembered for his contributions to the entertainment industry and offered condolences to his family and loved ones. “Will always be remembered with his contribution in the entertainment world. Heartfelt condolences to the family & near ones,” the filmmaker said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit1)

Singh was widely known for producing CID, one of Indian television’s longest-running crime series, and Aahat, a horror anthology that became popular with viewers. Through these shows, he helped establish crime and suspense as enduring genres on Indian television.

According to Pandit’s post, Singh’s last rites are scheduled to take place on October 28, with further details to be shared later.

Also Read: Ashoke Pandit REACTS to Tiger Shroff firing incident; says, “An atmosphere of fear has taken hold within our industry”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.